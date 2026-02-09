The Texas Longhorns improved to 15-9 with a win over Ole Miss on Saturday, but it did so without reserve forward Lassina Traore, who missed the game despite being removed from the injury report. Head coach Sean Miller clarified that the issue is not long-term and that Traore is dealing with minor pain.

Miller told reporters after the game that Traore is dealing with knee soreness, according to Texas reporter Zach Dimmitt. Miller added that he “could have played” Traore, but opted not to.

Despite being cleared and removed from the injury report, Traore was limited during pre-game warmups, 247 Sports' Eric Henry reported. He was seen dressed on the sideline but did not participate in pre-game shootaround.

Texas forward Lassina Traore has been limited during pregame warmups. He’s not listed on the injury report, but did get banged up in the win over South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/hDesWGpiTV — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) February 7, 2026

Traore has been in-and-out of Miller's rotation in the last month, playing as many as 22 minutes and as few as eight. He was on the court for 16 minutes in Texas' Feb. 3 win over South Carolina, during which he hurt his knee.

Traore averages 3.4 points and 5.1 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game. He has come off the bench in all but one of his first 23 games with Texas, which is his fifth season of college basketball.

Texas still handled the physicality of Ole Miss' frontcourt fine without Traore. Although they gave up many points in the paint, the Longhorns out-rebounded the Rebels 36 to 27.

The win was Texas' third consecutive, improving Miller's team to 6-5 in the SEC. The Longhorns have now won four of their last five games and have beaten their last three opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.