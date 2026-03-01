The Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the Denver Nuggets to end the week, and one of their key players is on the injury report. Julius Randle is dealing with low back spasms, and it's uncertain if he will be able to suit up in this matchup. The Timberwolves and Nuggets always battle when they face off, and each team knows they need all hands on deck if they want a chance at winning.

Randle has been key for the Timberwolves this season and is one of the reasons why they've played so well. When Anthony Edwards doesn't have it going, Randle is usually there to pick up the slack. Against the Nuggets, both of them are going to have to come out strong.

Here is Randle's status against the Nuggets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Julius Randle's injury status vs. Nuggets

Article Continues Below

Randle is listed as questionable against the Nuggets, which means there is a chance that he suits up, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he didn't.

For the most part, Randle has been relatively healthy this season, and even when he's not feeling the best, he still tries to play. With just around 20 games left on the schedule, Randle staying healthy will be important for the Timberwolves, especially in a competitive Western Conference.

The Timberwolves are currently 37-23 and fifth in the West standings, and they still have a chance to move up when looking at the teams above them. They're tied for fourth with the Nuggets, which makes this matchup coming up with them very important and could go a long way in determining what happens at the end of the season.

They're also just a half-game back from the third spot, and a lot could happen from now to then in order for them to get there.