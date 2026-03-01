Michigan basketball may have left the Illinois win with a sense of humor. But LJ Cason received a crushing moment after the victory.

The university announced the huge update involving the sophomore guard via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“LJ Cason will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during U-M's victory at Illinois,” the school announced.

His head coach Dusty May reacted to the horrific news via a news release.

“First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J.,” said May. “You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen.”

May, though, believes his young talent is resilient.

“If there's anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it's LJ. He's resilient, he's disciplined, and he has an incredible support system around him,” May added.

Article Continues Below

LJ Cason reacts to unfortunate news after Michigan-Illinois

Cason himself also reacted to the disappointing news that he must shut things down.

“This isn't how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God's plan, and I'll attack rehab the same way I approach everything — with focus and determination,” said Cason. “We've got many goals as a team, and I'll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way.”

The Wolverines remain in the hunt for a top seed come March Madness time. Duke leapfrogged the Wolverines at No. 1 after its 68-63 win last Saturday.

Michigan stayed within the top five, though, at No. 3 overall. Michigan seals a No. 1 regional seed by winning out including the Big Ten Tournament.