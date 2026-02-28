Duke basketball steamrolled past No. 11 Virginia with Cameron Boozer once again dominating the day. The freshman sensation scored 18 points and came within one rebound of a double-double. His head coach Jon Scheyer witnessed the young star help take down another ranked foe.

But he also shared what Blue Devil fans already know about the talent.

“He's a force,” Scheyer said during his postgame presser. “No question about it. He sets a great tone for us with his rebounding and rim attacks.”

Yet he also grew impressed with Boozer's composure. Teams like the Cavaliers have tried to “wall him up” and create pressure against Boozer. But the 19-year-old is still channeling an attack mode in that sequence.

Duke, Jon Scheyer rising as new national title favorite?

Duke disrupted the top 25 rankings one week ago out in Washington D.C.

Article Continues Below

Boozer delivered a double-double against the nation's former No. 1 ranked team Michigan, taking down the Wolverines 68-63. That win shot the Blue Devils up to the top of the rankings.

Duke since responded by walloping Notre Dame 100-56 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and then trouncing UVA Saturday. Scheyer acknowledged how much of a challenge the Cavaliers are, though.

“We beat a really good team in Virginia today,” Scheyer said. “I'm a big fan of what coach [Ryan] Odom has done with his group, especially the identity they have. But holding them to 51 points says a lot about our defense.”

Duke has bottled teams on the scoring end including the Wolverines. Rival North Carolina is the last opponent to surpass the 70-point mark back on Feb. 7.

Scheyer, Boozer and the rest of the Blue Devils can easily secure the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness by winning out.