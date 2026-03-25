The Texas Longhorns reached the Sweet 16, where they will be taking on the Purdue Boilermakers, in what should be a fun matchup. If the program can advance to the Elite 8, head coach Sean Miller could have a chance to seek revenge against the Arizona Wildcats. On Wednesday, Miller opened up about that potential matchup.

Miller, who coached Arizona from 2009 to 2021, is all for taking on the Wildcats in the Elite 8, assuming Texas gets past Purdue on Thursday, according to Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority. The 57-year-old head coach has a long and proud history with Arizona and welcomes an NCAA Tournament matchup against the program with his new team.

“I mean, if we were to beat Purdue, I'm at Texas,” said Miller. “That would be amazing. We're playing in the Elite 8. But the other part of it doesn't really exist for me. I think with that emotion, you can either burn the house down or make it warmer. I look at that place and that experience as nothing but just making my house warmer. I have nothing but positive thoughts, feelings, and perspectives towards that experience.”

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That would be quite the matchup for Miller, facing off against his former long-time team in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament. However, he and Texas have to first focus on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16. Purdue, which is a No. 2 seed, is no cake-walk for any program in the Big Dance.

Texas and Purdue tip off on Thursday, March 26, at 7:10 p.m. EST. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Arizona and Arkansas.