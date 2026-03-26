The college coaching carousel is already moving, and one of the most interesting developments could be Will Wade returning to LSU. Wade was with the Tigers for five years before being let go amid the cloud that hung over the program following the FBI's college basketball probe. After stops at McNeese State and now NC State, it seems like LSU wants to make another run at Will Wade.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein recently reported that the LSU basketball program is working to bring Will Wade back. One factor is that LSU is working to hire McNeese's Heath Schroyer as a Senior Administrator. It is also worth noting that LSU President Wade Rousse was at McNeese while Wade was there, too. Rothstein also says that he believes, based on what he has heard, that Wade will be back at LSU.

Rothstein said, “I'm telling you, barring something unforeseen, Will Wade is going to be the next coach of LSU.”

It is worth noting that the LSU basketball program currently has no openings. LSU has also not announced anything on the future of McMahon, who has been at LSU since 2022. However, his tenure has not gone as they would have hoped up to this point.

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Wade is coming off a season where he brought the NC State Wolfpack back into national relevance. They made the NCAA Tournament and made it to Dayton for the First Four before losing on a last-second shot to Texas.

“I'm not on social media. I'm not into gossip or any of that sort of stuff, Wade said. “Look, we're going to win, and we're going to win big at NC State. That's what we're going to do moving forward. We have the resources we need to get the job done. We're going to rally, work hard, and have a team next year that's ready to roll.”

Rothstein and other insiders have said that LSU will not conduct a national search. If the LSU basketball program opens, it is because they know that they will end up grabbing Wade away from NC State.