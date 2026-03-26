Arizona basketball won its first two March Madness games by a combined margin of 56 points. Utah State tested the Wildcats late before pulling away. Still, the Big 12 champs remain the favorite to win in the West Regional.

Turning to powerful big Koa Peat helps the Wildcats. Peat pounds opponents down low with the physicality of a goal line fullback pushing through the pile for the end zone.

Arizona also has Brayden Burries to turn to for closing out games and igniting the defensive pressure. Burries buried a late three that ended a late Aggies run on Sunday.

Peat and Burries are tone setters for Arizona. But we're diving into the biggest x-factor for the No. 1 seed out west.

Arizona big man comes in handy

Motiejus Krivas rises as the biggest x-factor here before Arizona takes on Arkansas.

Krivas is a double-double threat each night for head coach Tommy Lloyd and company. He'll enter San Jose's SAP Center averaging 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds a night.

But he's lauded more for his post scoring and rebounding. Krivas brings a needed element before Arizona faces a rising NBA Draft prospect.

The 7-foot-2 center swatted three basketballs against an Aggies team that loves attacking in transition. Krivas stood his ground and controlled the paint. His presence bottled USU to just five fast break points after averaging a Mountain West Conference best 14.1.

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The native of Lithuania, however, was even better against a Rod Strickland led Long Island University. Krivas blocked four shots against the Sharks in the one-sided Friday victory for Arizona. CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg is even one who loves Krivas and his knack for blocking.

Motiejus Krivas must step up against Arkansas

Razorbacks head coach John Calipari loves attacking the rim on fast break chances.

Darius Acuff is the go-to Arkansas player who makes it happen.

Acuff shows no hesitancy in going after the paint and hoop. Arkansas develops a swagger when Acuff goes off on the scoring end.

But it's more than the guard Lloyd and ‘Zona must worry about here in Silicon Valley. Fellow guard Maleek Thomas is another attacker who takes advantage of open lanes. Billy Richmond III rounds out the scoring guard trio the national champion head coach Calipari turns loose.

Calipari likely will funnel plays away from Peat. He'll also aim to isolate Burries near the arc to prevent him from defending.

But “Cal” still has the seven-footer to deal with here. Krivas is a post scoring threat on the floor. But the Final Four favorite needs him for protecting the rim in order to advance.