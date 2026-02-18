With Texas Tech basketball star JT Toppin dealing with a torn ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the season, there's no denying that the Red Raiders' chances for further success are put into question. While Texas Tech basketball's upset loss to Arizona State on Tuesday, 72-67, was shocking, the negative news continued with Toppin's injury, as an analyst gave the program a reality check.

Toppin was one of college basketball's top players, in the midst of an impressive season, averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field. Matt Norlander of CBS Sports would speak on the Red Raiders' outlook, saying plainly how the chances of a national title “have gone out the window” with the news around Toppin.

“It will be interesting to see what the committee opts to do,” Norlander said. “How will it handle Texas Tech losing one of the best players in college basketball. JT Toppin was easily pacing himself toward a first team all America level season…”

“Grant McCasland, that staff, that team, they will forge forward and try and find a path to find success down the rest of the regular season, into the Big 12 tournament, and into the NCAA tournament,” Norlander continued. “They should have that belief…”

"Texas Tech's National Championship hopes have gone out the window with this injury."@MattNorlander reacts to JT Toppin missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/uVLJfcrHhQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2026

JT Toppin's injury dampens Texas Tech basketball's season

Article Continues Below

As it was concerning to see Toppin leave the Texas Tech basketball game against Arizona State, fans were holding their breath about the severity. With the news of a torn ACL, it dampens the season for the Red Raiders, as Toppin's impact was, of course, vital to the program.

“But the broad impact of this is that Texas Tech losing its best player means that Texas Tech, unfortunately, a team that has defeated Duke and has defeated Houston and has defeated Arizona, three of the five best teams in college basketball, now its chances that winning a national title are eventually gone,” Norlander said.

Texas Tech is currently 19-7, 9-4 in Big 12 conference play, as the team looks to push forward and prove the doubters wrong, starting with their next game on Saturday against Kansas State.