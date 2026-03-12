The New York Yankees continued shaping their Opening Day roster on Thursday as the organization trimmed its pitching group during the latest round of Yankees spring training roster cuts in Florida.

With camp entering its later stages, the competition for roster spots has begun to narrow. Two notable arms exited big league camp when the club reassigned pitching prospects Brendan Beck and Ben Hess to minor league camp.

Both pitchers entered spring training hoping to earn extended opportunities against major league hitters. However, the move reflects a routine step in the late stages of camp rather than a setback for either pitcher as the Yankees continue evaluating depth across the roster.

Before the Yankees’ 4–3 Grapefruit League win vs. the Detroit Tigers, the organization confirmed the transactions through its official public relations account on X, formerly Twitter.

“Prior to today’s game, the Yankees reassigned RHP Brendan Beck and RHP Ben Hess to minor league camp.”

Beck, a right-handed pitcher selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Stanford, has steadily progressed through the Yankees’ minor league system. He reached Triple-A last season and remains viewed as a dependable upper-level option within the organization’s pitching pipeline.

Hess, meanwhile, entered camp with significant attention surrounding his development. The right-hander was the Yankees’ first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft and is widely considered one of the club’s top pitching prospects. During the 2025 season, Hess impressed evaluators while pitching at both High-A and Double-A.

Despite the reassignment, the Yankees’ spring training move reflects a strategic development approach. Pitchers often return to minor league camp to secure consistent innings while continuing mechanical adjustments and pitch development alongside player development staff.

For Beck and Hess, that opportunity will now come at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, where the organization carefully manages workloads early in the season.

Importantly, the path to the Bronx remains open. Injuries and performance changes frequently create opportunities throughout the year, leaving both pitchers firmly on the Yankees’ radar as potential contributors later in the 2026 season.