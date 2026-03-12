The New York Mets signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract this offseason. However, he will be playing third base for the first time in his career instead of shortstop. With Opening Day around the corner, it appears one Minnesota Twins star has some sage advice for Bichette to play his new position.

During an interview on “Foul Territory,” Twins third baseman Royce Lewis gave Bichette some advice about playing the position. Lewis, who is 26 years old, said that being able to cut off the ball sooner can lead to success at third base. It seems to be great advice, and Lewis even claims it took him a little bit of time to figure that out in MLB.

“I think the best thing to help out Bo would be cutting the distance, [which] was so huge for me,” said Lewis. “It took me like a year and a half to figure that out myself. What I mean by ‘cut the distance' is like, if the ball is here and you can go, let's say 90 degrees towards it to pick it up, that's two more hops [from the ball].

“But if you got at a 45 [degree angle], and get it, then it's only one more hop, it gives you that much more time to get the runner out. You know, it's a long throw. You can set your feet, take your time.”

Lewis explains how giving himself more time by cutting off the ball sooner has helped in the majors. Maybe it can help Bichette, too. It may take some time for the veteran shortstop to make the change. Bo Bichette has already stated the subtle differences between playing the hot corner and shortstop, claiming the glove size as something he is working through.

Regardless, expectations are for Bichette to step up for the Mets this season. While he learns a new position, New York will hope he continues his consistency at the plate. Bichette ended last season with a .311 batting average and .357 OBP while recording 181 hits, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs.