The Atlanta Braves can't catch a break. Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep and Joey Wentz are among the pitchers who are dealing with injuries before Opening Day. Meanwhile, designated hitter Jurickson Profar is suspended for the entire suspension for PEDs. The Braves received another unfortunate update on Monday, as starting pitcher Spencer Strider will reportedly begin the season on the injured list due to an oblique strain, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Atlanta is hoping to get back on track after missing the postseason in 2025. The season has not even started yet and the ball club will be without multiple impactful players. The pitching staff has been hit especially hard.

Strider looked good during spring training. He pitched to a 3.24 ERA across three outings. The right-handed hurler added 11 strikeouts in his 8.1 innings of work.

Strider was expected to be the No. 2 starter in the team's rotation, with Chris Sale leading the way. Atlanta will now have to make adjustments ahead of Opening Day.

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Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes are the other two starters who are in the rotation. Meanwhile, Bryce Elder was likely going to be the No. 5 starter, but he now may end up being the No. 4 option.

The Braves will need to make a decision on their No. 5 starter soon. Prospect Didier Fuentes made the Opening Day roster but he is expected to pitch out of the bullpen. One has to wonder if this Strider update will change his role.

As far as a timeline is concerned, it remains to be seen how much time Spencer Strider will miss due to his oblique injury.