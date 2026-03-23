Arizona basketball became tested by a future Pac-12 representative in Utah State Sunday. The Aggies refused to go away in March Madness, hitting 28 points in the paint. But Brayden Burries and the Wildcats defense found a way to throw USU off its strength in the end.

The Aggies turned to the fast break to bury Villanova Friday and other foes. USU also averaged a Mountain West Conference best 14.1 points per game when attacking in transition.

But Burries and Arizona bottled USU to this low number: Five points on fast break attempts.

How were the Wildcats able to put a speed limit on the Aggies inside Viejas Arena in San Diego?

Brayden Burries explains Arizona's fierce defense against Utah State

Burries acknowledged with ClutchPoints how aggressive the Aggies are when they get out and run.

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“With their fast breaks, they've got great players who can get out and pass the ball,” Burries told CP inside the Arizona locker room.

But head coach Tommy Lloyd, Burries and the ‘Cats turned to this tactic to frazzle the MWC champs.

“The main focus was to make them play a half court set,” Burries said. “They're stronger at being in the transition game. But when we had them in the half court, we could put a body on a body and make them tighter to finish through us.”

The philosophy brilliantly worked as it disrupted Utah State's strength.

Arizona raised its defensive game another level inside a far louder arena compared to the Wildcats' Friday debut. The ‘Cats blocked five total shot attempts while bottling USU to 25% from behind the arc.

Burries ended as the second-leading scorer with 16 points and came within one rebound of a double-double. He also buried a long three that all but sealed the game. Arkansas and John Calipari now awaits them in the West Regional Semifinals at San Jose.