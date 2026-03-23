The Memphis Grizzlies enter the 2026 NBA Draft with an enviable war chest of two first-round picks and what could be the first selection of the second round. That all depends on the Indiana Pacers maintaining their tank lead over the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets. However the standings get sorted over the last few weeks of the regular season, every front office executive expecting a lottery pick will be attending at least one NCAA Sweet Sixteen square-off.

Franchise-altering talent fills the bracket, and for an organization great at drafting depth, even fringe first-round prospects warrant a hard look. EVP Zach Kleiman's scouting department should prioritize these three matchups to make better sense of how the Grizzlies should use their top-5, top-20, and top-33 selections this summer.

Duke, St. John's seems one-sided

This matchup offers one of the widest scouting ranges in the field. All eyes will be on Duke freshman Cam Boozer, a consensus top-five pick whose evaluation is more about confirmation than discovery. Boozer’s blend of size, feel, and offensive polish makes him the safest bet among this group, and a deep tournament run would only reinforce that standing.

What the Grizzlies need to extract from this matchup, however, goes well beyond Duke's star. Evans, Ngongba, and Sarr all enter the Sweet Sixteen with something to prove. Each is in danger of drifting out of the lottery without a strong showing in March, which creates urgency and opportunity for a team picking in the late first round.

On the St. John's side, Zuby Ejiofor and Dillon Mitchell represent the kind of motivated prospects that scouts love to track in high-stakes environments. Playing as underdogs against a Duke roster loaded with lottery talent, both players have the stage to make a financial leap if they can seize the moment. The Grizzlies would be well-served to evaluate how each performs under pressure and against elite competition.

Arkansas vs. Arizona all about stars

This matchup is less about star power and more about volume scouting. The Razorbacks and Wildcats offer a blend of high-end guard play and international size, fitting two clear needs for the Grizzlies’ future roster. Basically, the convergence of Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas against Koa Peat, Braden Burries, and Motiejus Krivas presents an extended look at players who could slot into Tuomas Iisalo's rotations at multiple positions.

Acuff Jr. and Thomas are explosive scorers, sure. Their matchup against Arizona’s perimeter defense will serve as a critical evaluation of how their games translate against high-level structure. Peat, in particular, is the type of versatile frontcourt player who could intrigue the Grizzlies if they opt for Zach Edey insurance. On the other end, can Arkansas stop anyone without fouling?

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This is the type of game where front offices can identify fit-based targets rather than pure upside swings. Memphis should be especially attentive to players who can contribute within a defined role. Trevon Brazile and Jayden Bradley, both second-round projections, could each nudge into late first-round conversations with strong outings in a game of this magnitude.

Houston, Illinois have depth

If the goal is evaluating competitive translatability, this is the premier matchup. Houston’s Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac facing Illinois’ Keaton Wagler and Tomislav Ivisic presents a series of direct, NBA-caliber positional battles. These are the types of head-to-head evaluations that often carry more weight than raw statistical output.

But this game may ultimately be decided by the second-round tier. Joseph Tugler versus Kylan Boswell and Milos Uzan versus Andrej Stojakovic represent four players who could swing a deep, high-stakes NCAA Tournament game and, in doing so, dramatically alter their draft trajectories.

Zvonimir Ivisic is the game's true wild card. When locked in, the Illinois big is a force that defenses struggle to contain. When disengaged, he can disappear for long stretches without registering a meaningful impact. That inconsistency is a red flag for any team investing a guaranteed contract, and it likely keeps him pegged as a late second-round selection or undrafted free agent option. Well, unless the Sweet Sixteen slugfest against Cenac changes that narrative.

The NBA Draft's tank-season positioning will handle itself over the final weeks of the regular season. What requires active management right now is the intelligence-gathering operation that precedes one of the team's most consequential draft nights in recent memory. The Grizzlies are not just scouting talent; they are calibrating risk across multiple picks.

Two first-rounders and the 31st pick give Memphis flexibility. The Sweet Sixteen gives the front office the clearest view yet of who deserves them.