The coverage schedules and broadcast tandems for games in the Sweet 16 round of the 2026 edition of March Madness have already been announced by CBS Sports and TNT Sports.

On Thursday, Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce will handle the game between the No. 11 Texas Longhorns and No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, while Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi will cover the matchup between the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 4 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

As for the showdown between the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, that will be covered by Anderson, Jackson and LaForce again. Harlan, Hummel, Van Gundy and Shehadi will do their second shift of the day for the game involving the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 2 Houston Cougars.

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For this coming Friday's Sweet 16 games, Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will have on their table the matchups between the No. 5 St. John's Red Storm and No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, as well as the game featuring the No. 2 UConn Huskies and No. 3 Michigan State Spartans.

Meanwhile, Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn are assigned to the battle involving the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the winner of the second-round game of the No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The trio will later work on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers-No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones tilt.

March Madness games are shown via TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and also streamed on NCAA Match Madness Live, per the NCAA's official website.