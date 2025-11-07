JT Toppin is one of the best players in the nation. He is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season and will be a major reason why the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be contending for a championship.

Toppin missed the season opener against Lindenwood but will be back tonight for the second game of the season against Sam Houston.

“Texas Tech All-American forward JT Toppin (lower body) is expected to make his season debut for the Red Raiders tonight against Sam Houston after missing the opener against Lindenwood. He’s the returning Big 12 Player of the Year.”

Article Continues Below

Nobody was better in the Big 12 last season. Toppin transferred to Texas Tech after winning Freshman of the Year in the Mountain West at New Mexico the previous season. He's done nothing but dominate the college scene in two years. Toppin is a second-team All-American, 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year, 2025 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, and was a second-team All Mountain West from 2023-24. In his junior season, expect greatness.

Texas Tech is 1-0 on the season after taking down Lindenwood 98-60. They are the No. 10-ranked team in the country, and they should stay in the top 10 for the majority, if not the entire season. The Big 12 is very competitive, and the Red Raiders do have a difficult non-conference schedule, but this team is legit coached by Grant McCasland. Texas Tech will head to Illinois after this game against Sam Houston for a battle with the No. 17-ranked team in the nation.

Texas Tech recently landed the No. 1 player in Washington as a recruit, as this program continues to rise.