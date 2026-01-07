It was indeed unlucky number 13 for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday as they suffered their 13th straight defeat after bowing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-116, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers held a nine-point lead, 93-84, heading into the fourth quarter. They, however, allowed the Cavaliers to storm back and complete the come-from-behind victory.

With the defeat, the Pacers set a new franchise record for most consecutive losses.

The Pacers have lost 12 straight games thrice: In 1982-83, in 1984-85, and in 1988-89.

Indiana, which fell to 6-31, has struggled all season due to its injury-stricken roster. Aside from Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin, who both have yet to suit up, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, and Isaiah Jackson have all missed time.

Pascal Siakam, the lone consistent player for the Pacers, had 22 points, four rebounds, and two steals against the Cavaliers. Jay Huff added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Andrew Nembhard chipped in 15 points and 11 assists.

The loss delayed what could have been coach Rick Carlisle's 1,000th career win.

The nightmarish season has been the total opposite of the Pacers' inspired run to the NBA Finals last season. While Haliburton's absence has clearly hurt the team, not many expected Indiana to struggle this terribly.

The Pacers are third-worst in the league in scoring, averaging just 110.6 points per game. They are also in the bottom half in defensive rankings, allowing 119.7 points and 48.4% field goals per outing.

Carlisle has repeatedly experimented with different player combinations, but nothing seems to work.

Indiana will look to break its losing skid on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.