The Philadelphia Phillies have fallen short in the postseason time and time again over the past few years, coming oh so close in 2022 when they lost in the World Series. Since then, it's been a gradual decline for the Phillies, as they weren't able to make it past the NLDS in 2024 and 2025.

The Phillies have had to make tough decisions this offseason in their continued bid to compete for their first World Series crown since 2008, including shelling out huge money to keep Kyle Schwarber in town. (Schwarber signed a five-year, $150 million contract this offseason.) They also bought low on slugger Adolis Garcia, inking him to a one-year, $10 million contract.

However, according to one analyst, the Phillies have to do more to try and keep their place atop the National League East.

“I think, if the offseason ended today, the Phillies took a step back. And they can't be doing that,” Talkin' Baseball host Jake Storiale said. “[J.T.] Realmuto's a free agent. Ranger Suarez is a free agent. And it's a front office that makes moves that I guess I still feel like they're going to have a big couple weeks coming up.”

This Phillies offseason has been pretty underwhelming so far pic.twitter.com/xyb3eu5uWO — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 6, 2026

Phillies in line for a busy next couple of weeks?

The Phillies' most pressing order of business to address is Realmuto's free agency; they don't have a real replacement for their longtime catcher on the current roster, and losing one of the more consistent players at the position will be devastating.

He may no longer be one of the best behind the plate, but he's been a consistent 2+ fWAR player during his time in Philly, and having that kind of reliability is something that an aspiring World Series contender would want.

The Phillies have also been linked to a potential move for Bo Bichette to aid their infield woes. But they may not have room in the budget for that kind of move.