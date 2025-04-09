After an incredible NCAA tournament run, Texas Tech forward JT Toppin made a huge announcement. According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, he revealed what the forward will be doing next season.

“MAMMOTH news for Texas Tech as big man JT Toppin just announced on IG that he's coming back to school,” the tweet reads. “The 6-9 sophomore averaged 18.2 points and 9.4 boards this past season and should be a Preseason All-American.”

Toppin was one of the top players in the Big 12. He was the 2024-25 Big 12 Player of the Year and helped Texas Tech basketball make the Sweet 16. Furthermore, Toppin and Texas Tech basketball dominated Drake in the Round of 32.

They had a tough matchup against Florida, where they were leading in the second half. Then, the Gators mounted a comeback and snuffed any hopes of a deep tournament run.

As a result, that might've been the culprit for Toppin's return. Simultaneously, the Big 12 has shown some vulnerability. Besides Houston, there isn't a clear frontrunner behind them.

Teams like Arizona and Iowa State have shown potential, along with Texas Tech. With Toppin coming back, it can solidify the Red Raiders' pursuit of a Big 12 title.

JT Toppin returns for Texas Tech basketball

The return is huge for head coach Grant McCasland. In the final four weeks of the season, Texas Tech was inside the Top 10 AP poll. Although McCasland's squad went 23-11 in 2023-24, this previous season was a major stepping stone.

They went 28-9 and ended up second in the Big 12, only behind Houston. Furthermore, this was Toppin's first season in Lubbock. He was previously in New Mexico under Richard Pitino and thrived there.

He was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, in addition to making that all-conference team. Fast forward to a Power conference and he's been able to replicate more of the same.

There is more to expect from the incoming junior. After all, Toppin achieved a Kevin Durant, Big 12 feat earlier in the season. As the brother of Obi Toppin, the athleticism runs in the family.

However, the Texas Tech basketball star possibly has more potential than his brother. With more of an opportunity to play against elite competition, Toppin will continually be tested.

Considering he was the Big 12 Player of the Year within his first season in the conference, that is beyond impressive. Now, it might mean more if the Red Raiders can make a considerable tournament run.