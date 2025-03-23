Some college basketball fans have complained about the lack of Cinderella teams in this NCAA Tournament, as many of the top mid-major programs lost in the first round. One of the few remaining teams that could make a feel-good run to the second weekend was Drake after a very impressive win over Missouri in the first round, but Texas Tech had no time for fairy tales.

After a slow start in the second round clash in Wichita on Saturday night, the Red Raiders dominated the undersized Bulldogs on the interior for most of the game on their way to a 77-64 win to advance to the Sweet 16. One season after Texas Tech was eliminated in the second round of the Big Dance, Grant McCasland has them in the second weekend in his second year as head coach.

The truth is, Texas Tech couldn't have gotten the job done in this one without some help from its two stars on the interior. JT Toppin and Darrion Williams both had massive games in the win, and Drake had absolutely no answer for either of them throughout the game.

Toppin, the Big 12 Player of the Year, finished the night with 25 points and 12 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-13 clip. Williams led the team with 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting and added six boards and five assists. With those showings, the two stars became the first pair of teammates with 25 or more points on 60% shooting or better in an NCAA Tournament game since 2011, per Jared Berson.

The last tandem to accomplish that feat was Tyler Zeller and John Henson from one of Roy Williams' old North Carolina teams, so Toppin and Williams joined some elite company.

Texas Tech is playing some of its best basketball of the season at the moment, and the Red Raiders will be hoping to get sharpshooter Chance McMillian back from injury in the Sweet 16. McMillian didn't play in either of the first two games in the NCAA Tournament, so he can provide the team with a big boost on the perimeter.

This Texas Tech basketball team will take on No. 10 seed Arkansas, who is coming off of a stunning upset of St. John's on Saturday, on Thursday night in the Sweet 16. With the way that Toppin and Williams are playing, McCasland and company will like their chances of keeping this run going.