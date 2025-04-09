The Texas Tech Red Raiders received good news on Wednesday when it was announced that rising star JT Toppin would bypass the NBA Draft and return to the program amid a lucrative NIL deal. Following Toppin’s decision, Texas Tech received another bout of good news with the commitment of Tyeree Bryan out of the transfer portal, as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

The commitment of Tyeree Bryan out of the transfer portal marks back-to-back good news for Texas Tech after the announcement that star forward Darrion Williams would declare for the NBA Draft while simultaneously entering the transfer portal.

Bryan spent the last two seasons playing for the Santa Clara Broncos, and will be a senior this upcoming season. He had been one of the better players in the transfer portal. Bryan began his college career at Charleston Southern in 2022-23 before transferring to Santa Clara. In recent seasons, Santa Clara has had success getting players to the NBA such as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.

Bryan is coming off a strong junior season during which he appeared in 32 games, including 25 starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He brings his athleticism and scoring prowess, along with strong defensive play to Texas Tech.

Last season he averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage and three-point percentage were both career-highs.

In addition to Toppin’s confirmed return, Texas Tech is also bringing back key guard Christian Anderson. They are losing a few key players though in Elijah Hawkins, Chance McMillan and Kerwin Walton. This past season, Texas Tech advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019, where they were eliminated by Florida.