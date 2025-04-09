With the explosion of NIL (name, image, likeness) deals in college basketball, it’s had an effect on players deciding to declare for the NBA Draft. In some cases, the NIL deals might surpass what they might make on an NBA rookie contract. Texas Tech Red Raiders’ star JT Toppin opted to skip the NBA Draft, and he’s in line for a lucrative NIL deal.

With JT Toppin’s return to Texas Tech next season, he’s set to receive a NIL deal worth around $4 million, as per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. Norlander also reports that Toppin is set to become one of the top 4-5 earners in terms of NIL deals this upcoming college basketball season.

If Toppin would have declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, he was projected to have gone anywhere from mid first round to early second round. A junior-to-be, Toppin can continue to work on his game and try and elevate his draft stock for 2026.

This past season was Toppin’s first at Texas Tech after having transferred from New Mexico following his 2023-24 freshman season. He appeared in 33 games, all starts, for the Red Raiders this year at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 55.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 67.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Prior to the Toppin news, the Red Raiders were reeling from the loss of star forward Darrion Williams, who powered Texas Tech to the Elite Eight, as he simultaneously entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA Draft. Toppin’s return helps soften that blow a bit.

Christian Anderson, an impact player as a freshman this past season, is also set to return to the program for 2025-26. In their second season with Grant McCasland at the helm as head coach, the Red Raiders reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019.

During his two seasons as head coach, McCasland has led Texas Tech to NCAA Tournament appearances both years. With a talented young players like Toppin and Anderson back in the fold, McCasland will try to build off this past year’s success.