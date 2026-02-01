The UCLA basketball team dropped a heartbreaking game at home Saturday to Indiana. Indiana won the game in double overtime, 98-97. Following the game, UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin dropped a powerful line about the contest.

“We deserved to lose,” Cronin said, per Field of 68.

The long-time head coach then went into further detail.

“Our defense was awful all night,” Cronin added. He was visibly frustrated when speaking with reporters postgame.

Mick Cronin with an abbreviated presser after UCLA's 2OT loss to Indiana: "We deserved to lose. Our defense was awful all night… It certainly looked like it was off Indiana at the end, but… You guys got any questions… or?" (🎥: @UCLAOn3) pic.twitter.com/VGSLX0bejG — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2026

The epic game, which was an inch away from going into a third overtime, was a rare occurrence for UCLA.

“It was UCLA's first OT game at home in four years and their first double OT game there in 11 years,” the Associated Press reported.

Following the loss, UCLA dropped to 7-4 in the Big Ten this season. The Bruins are 15-7 overall.

UCLA struggled defensively against Indiana

Article Continues Below

The Bruins are going through an up and down campaign. Head coach Cronin was frustrated with his team's play against Indiana. UCLA had multiple chances to win the game, but couldn't make the final play needed to put away the Hoosiers.

“We went through a stretch where we were pouting, and letting one shot affect the next shot. We couldn't score for a long time, that's how we got down 10,” Cronin added.

UCLA did find a way though to force the game into overtime. The Bruins attacked Indiana on the glass in the final minute before regulation ended, keeping offensive possessions alive. UCLA also held a lead in the first overtime period.

The loss really stings for the Bruins. UCLA basketball is finding itself nearing the bubble of the NCAA tournament as the season winds down. UCLA has a win over Purdue, but the team is also missing opportunities to pick up key Big Ten victories.

“The reality of the situation for the Bruins is that they will need to win at Michigan or Michigan State to enter late February in good — if not ideal — NCAA Tournament position. That will obviously be a tough task for this team,” USA Today reported.

The Bruins next play Rutgers on Tuesday.