Skyy Clark last played for UCLA in a 74-61 loss to Iowa on January 3, averaging 13.5 points and a whopping 48% conversion from the three-point zone. The senior guard suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the loss to Iowa, missing seven consecutive games.

Now however, he appears primed to return and has been listed as questionable for UCLA's game against Indiana, per a post on X by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

UCLA's Skyy Clark (hamstring) is questionable for today's game against Indiana, per the Big Ten Injury Report. Has not played since 1/3. Averages 13.5 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 31, 2026

Before going down, Clark was in the midst of the most efficient offensive season of his college career. His two-way impact made him central to Mick Cronin’s lineup construction, with the Bruins dropping three of their five games after his injury.

The emergence of Trent Perry during Clark’s absence reshaped the backcourt dynamic and, in turn, complicated what Clark’s eventual return will look like. While Perry’s production does not diminish Clark’s importance, it has altered the urgency surrounding Clark’s reintegration.

“As soon as he gets sore, we back him off. I made the mistake and got excited and I’m gonna stop that. He felt great yesterday, but I’m not going to get excited,” Cronin recently said about his star man, per UCLA Wire.

Cronin has made clear that caution will dictate Clark’s recovery timeline. The Bruins have resisted rushing him back, wary of aggravating a hamstring injury that has lingered close to a month. Clark’s practice activity has remained limited, signaling that his return will happen after he recovers completely.

Regardless, Clark’s future at UCLA remains very much alive. He is expected to petition for an additional year of eligibility based on his freshman season at Illinois, where personal circumstances limited him to just 13 appearances.

If granted, that decision would significantly alter the Bruins’ outlook for 2026–27, giving them a proven shooter and veteran presence. Regardless, as things stand, fans will be eagerly awaiting Clark's return.