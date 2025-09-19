When looking at UConn basketball's current roster, led by head coach Dan Hurley, there is one player who is embracing his leadership role, and that is Alex Karaban. With Karaban returning to the UConn basketball program for his senior season, he spoke recently about taking up the role and what it means to him.

Karaban would be asked by Andy Katz about being a leader in the Huskies locker room and expressed how prepared he is to take on the challenge. Part of the reason Hurley could rely on Karaban to be a leading voice for the locker room is that he has seen first-hand what the school is capable of, as the program won back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024.

“Super ready. I can't wait to do that,” Karaban said. “I mean, having the experience that I've had the first two years, and knowing what's expected out of this program, he's going to rely on me heavily as a voice in the locker room and a voice on the core, which I'm ready for, and then just the experience that we went through last year as a team, just through all the ups and downs, and just not having the year that we wanted.”

Last season, Karaban averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.

UConn basketball's Alex Karaban on the team learning about each other

Article Continues Below

After the UConn basketball team lost to Florida, the eventual champions, in the second round of the March Madness tournament, there was no doubt disappointment from the locker room due to the success the program has had recently. Karaban would mention how the team “learned a lot about each other” last season, and even specifically about himself, he believes he's a “stronger player.”

“We learned a lot about each other throughout that year, and more so, myself. I feel like I'm a stronger player heading into this year, just mentally, physically, and just sharpening my game as well,” Karaban said. “So I'm ready to be that leader. I'm ready. Just to help lead this team to all the goals and expectations that we have for the year, and I got a great I got great teammates around me too to do so.”

The Huskies look to improve after finishing with a 24-11 record, as they open the new season against New Haven on Nov. 3.