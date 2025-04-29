UConn basketball star Alex Karaban announced that he will return to the program for his senior year in 2025-2026, foregoing the NBA Draft.

“I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard,” Alex Karaban said in his announcement. “Last year, we didn't achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right! After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers.”

Karaban was an important piece for the UConn basketball program in the 2023 and 2024 national championship wins. He debated going into the NBA Draft in 2024, but ultimately decided to return to pursue a three-peat. Known as a strong outside shooter, Karaban struggled at points during the 2024-2025 season, shooting 34.7% from behind the arc, down from 40.2% in 2022-2023 and 37.9% in 2023-2024.

With Karaban back in the fold, he joins other key returners in Tarris Reed Jr., Solomon Ball and Jaylin Stewart for next season. Dan Hurley's staff also brought in Georgia transfer guard Silas Demary Jr., who figures to be the starting point guard, as well as St. Mary's transfer guard Malachi Smith for depth. Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy join the program as freshmen as well.

The lingering question was Karaban, and with him back in the fold, the Huskies' rotation is mostly set in stone.

Hurley also made an addition to the coaching staff on Tuesday as well. Former Villanova player and assistant Mike Nardi is being hired as an assistant coach, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Tom Moore, the long-time UConn assistant under Jim Calhoun and Hurley, is reportedly moving to a GM role with the program. Nardi will seemingly take Moore's spot on the coaching staff alongside Kimani Young and Luke Murray.

With Karaban back in the fold, UConn is looking to win a third national title in four years.