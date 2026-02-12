The UConn Huskies entered Wednesday's game against the Butler Bulldogs ranked sixth in the country, boasting a 22-2 record. But they are also looking to avoid their second straight loss after losing to St. John's last week.

At halftime on Wednesday, the Huskies were in a dog fight on the road. UConn led 41-38 at the break. On its face, that sounds like a good thing. But Butler is having a subpar season, entering the game 4-10 vs. the Big East, and 13-11 overall.

That prompted UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley to get rather blunt when assessing the first half.

"Just really bad defensively… Turnovers of just stupidity." 🗣️ Dan Hurley never one to mince words as he spoke with @JaredSGreenberg going into halftime. pic.twitter.com/U1VrQwgsyZ — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 12, 2026

“Defensively, kind of an extension of the second half of the St. John's game,” Hurley said.

“[We were] just really bad defensively. We're doing it to ourselves. They are immature turnovers. They are not turnovers of aggression. They're turnovers, just stupidity,” he said before heading into the locker room.

Hurley very likely ripped into his team at the break, because they were a very different team in the second half.

After posting seven turnovers in the first half, UConn did a much better job taking care of the basketball. They only committed a single turnover as UConn pulled away for an 80-70 victory.

With the win, the Huskies improved to 13-1 in Big East play and 23-2 overall. Last week's loss to the Red Storm dropped UConn to No. 6 in the college basketball rankings. But this team has everything a team needs to make a deep run in March.

They are sound defensively, and very deep on offense. All five starters average double digits in scoring this season.

That was a calling card of the teams that captured back-to-back championships. This year, they'll look for their third title in four years. In doing so, they would become the first team to do that since UCLA in the 1970s. The Bruins won seven straight and eight of nine championships from 1967 to 1975.