The UConn basketball team is back in the Final Four for the third time in the last four years. UConn star Braylon Mullins hit an improbable game-winner to send the Huskies back to the Final Four. It happened with less than a second left in the team's game against Duke.

UConn is led by head coach Dan Hurley. Hurley's mom was captured on video freaking out with joy after Mullins' shot. That video was released online by The Field of 68.

Best reaction yet is Dan Hurley’s mom after the shot: “HOLY F***ING SHIT!!!”pic.twitter.com/cIiJoMjo2t — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 30, 2026

UConn was able to overcome a massive deficit to defeat Duke, 73-72. Hurley's squad is striving to win their third national championship in four seasons.

The Huskies were able to deflect a Duke pass with just seconds left on the clock. UConn was trailing by two. Mullins got possession of the ball following the deflection, before passing it to a teammate.

Mullins then caught a pass from his teammate Alex Karaban, before shooting the game-winning three.

“I think we were all just trying to get the ball out of whoever had the ball in their hands and trying to make a play on the ball,” Mullins said, per ESPN. “Silas made an incredible, incredible play, and everything else just happened as it is.”

Coach Hurley was very grateful to see the ball go in. He celebrated along with his bench after Mullins swished his long-range shot.

“If we were going to win the game, we were going to have to make a couple of 3s down the stretch,” Hurley said. “I thought we were getting decent looks. Obviously Braylon's look at the end was a bomb, but Silas' looks, they were clean. I thought we got a lot of good looks. … We just haven't had that shooting magic, but then we did.”

UConn will play Illinois in the Final Four.