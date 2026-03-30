The LSU basketball team recently reunited with former head coach Will Wade. Wade will return to the school, to be the school's new head basketball coach. He heads back to Louisiana after spending the last year at NC State.

New reporting shows that Wade and LSU were flirting with each other for awhile, before the school decided to bring him back.

“I always wanted to bring Will back,” the head of LSU's board told On3.

Wade was dismissed by LSU in 2022, after a recruiting practices investigation occurred against his program. He then went to McNeese State, where he led that program to two consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Wade spent one season at NC State. He again brought the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament. The Wolfpack were a First Four team, that ended up losing to Texas.

NC State didn't seem too pleased when Wade decided to leave after one year.

“I think Philip Rivers said it … the Wolfpack ain't for soft people. We're going to go find a coach that understands who we are,” NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said after Wade's departure, per On3.

Wade had a lot of success during his first tenure at LSU. Time will tell if he is able to do it again.

“LSU is getting back the most successful men’s basketball coach it has had in the last 20 years — a fairly low bar for a program that made two NCAA appearances in 10 years before Wade was first hired by the school — with another audacious, high-profile and high-priced hire of a guy who blew up all the bridges on his way out of his last job,” The Athletic reported.

Wade also spent time as head coach of VCU and Chattanooga. He has led four different programs to the NCAA tournament in his head coaching career.