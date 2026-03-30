Only two weeks remain in the 2025-26 NBA season, and the race for the middle-tier seeding is on across both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The hierarchy, like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, isn't moving from the top of the power rankings entering the NBA playoffs, but teams like the Philadelphia 76ers are still seeking to prove themselves.

Over in the East, the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers all but have the first four spots in the standings locked up. After that, six teams are competing for two playoff spots to try to avoid the play-in tournament, one of which is the Sixers.

With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Kelly Oubre Jr. all injured, as well as Paul George suspended, all hope looked lost for the 76ers, who appeared to be doomed for the play-in.

Well, after escaping a seven-game stretch with a 5-2 record where five of their opponents had a losing record, the 76ers now have their full lineup back on the court. And since returning, Embiid has been on a tear, recording 64 combined points over his last two games and setting the tone on both ends of the court for his team late in the year.

After a huge road win on Saturday in Charlotte, one that gives Philadelphia the tiebreaker over them should there be a tie in the standings, the 76ers now find themselves just a half-game back of the 6-seed and a full game behind the 5-seed in the East.

Although the 76ers face a tough task to finish out the season, with four straight games against Minnesota, Detroit, San Antonio, and Houston on their schedule, this team has a chance to rise out of the play-in region and claim a legitimate playoff spot.

In doing so, this would set the stage for a very compelling first-round matchup with either New York or Cleveland, assuming the top of the East standings holds firm.

As long as Embiid and Maxey are healthy and the 76ers have their full contingent of depth, this is the sneakiest team when it comes to the NBA playoff picture.

Given some injury concerns across the Eastern Conference as a whole, perhaps the 76ers could be the team that shocks everyone this season and follows in the Indiana Pacers' footsteps from a season ago.

That is why the Sixers are the team making the biggest jump up the NBA power rankings this week and finding themselves just outside the top 10.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 22 | Week 21 | Week 20 | Week 19 | Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2025-26 Record: 56-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (W25), at MEM (W25), at MIL (W32)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (3/30), at GSW (4/1), at LAC (4/2), at DEN (4/4)

The Spurs have moved back into the top spot of the NBA power rankings with two weeks remaining in the season by picking up three wins with a point differential of +82. There is no word to describe the Spurs right now other than dominant.

This team only has two losses since the start of February, and San Antonio's third-ranked defense continues to improve. Three road games in four days against Golden State, LA, and Denver will be a small test for this group, but their hopes of catching the Thunder and claiming the 1-seed are still very much alive.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

2025-26 Record: 59-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W20), at BOS (L10), vs. CHI (W18), vs. NYK (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (3/30), vs. LAL (4/2), vs. UTA (4/5)

Despite a tough road loss to the Boston Celtics, the Thunder remain ahead of the Spurs in the race for the best record in the NBA before the playoffs, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team to a key win over New York on Sunday.

What matters most for the Thunder right now is that they are finally whole again, with Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, and others back on the court. Finding their groove and chemistry once more is critical over the final 12-13 days of the regular season.

3. Boston Celtics (+1)

2025-26 Record: 50-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (W10), vs. ATL (W7), at CHA (W15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (3/30), at MIA (4/1), at MIL (4/3), vs. TOR (4/5)

The Celtics became the fourth team this season to cross the 50-win mark when they took down the Charlotte Hornets on the road this past Sunday. Even without Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, this team was able to get the job done with Jayson Tatum recording 32-8-5 in just his 11th game from his major Achilles injury.

This team looks every bit like a championship contender right now, and despite the Detroit Pistons' success all year, Boston is playing like the best team in the East. It really seems like another run to the NBA Finals is on the horizon for Joe Mazzulla's group.

4. Detroit Pistons (-1)

2025-26 Record: 54-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W3), vs. ATL (L1/OT), vs. NOP (W21), at MIN (W22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (3/30), vs. TOR (3/31), vs. MIN (4/2), at PHI (4/4)

Without Cade Cunningham, who has missed six straight games after suffering a collapsed lung, the Pistons have gone 5-1, losing their only game this past week without their star in an overtime thriller to the Atlanta Hawks.

In Cunningham's absence, Jalen Duren has looked every bit like an All-Star, averaging 22.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 64.3 percent from the floor. This is a very deep Pistons team that has been one of the best defensive groups in the league this season, regardless of whether or not Cunningham is on the court.

However, for this team to live up to the hype of being the 1-seed in the East, they will need Cade to be healthy and play his best basketball of the year in the playoffs. Otherwise, this team could come up short of reaching the conference finals, especially with teams like the 76ers on the rise and lurking in the shadows.

5. Los Angeles Lakers (-)

2025-26 Record: 48-26 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L3), at IND (W7), vs. BKN (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (3/30), vs. CLE (3/31), at OKC (4/2), at DAL (4/5)

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic received his 16th technical foul of the season in the team's win over the Brooklyn Nets, and he will be suspended one game as a result. The good news is that Los Angeles plays Washington on Monday night, and they shouldn't even need Luka to win this game.

Moving forward, Doncic will need to be careful he doesn't receive another technical foul, as every two after his 16th results in a one-game suspension. The Lakers, who hold a one-game lead for the West's 3-seed, can't afford to have Doncic missing games in the final weeks of the season.

As for how the Lakers have looked as of late, this team has dropped only two of its last 16 games, ranking sixth in offensive rating and 10th in defensive rating during this stretch. With LeBron James embracing his role as the third option and Luka thriving, the Lakers continue to play their best basketball of the year.

6. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 48-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (W2), vs. DAL (W7), vs. UTA (W6), vs. GSW (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (3/29), at UTA (4/1), vs. SAS (4/4)

Are the Nuggets finally starting to figure things out? Now that Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Peyton Watson are all back on the floor from their notable injuries, Denver has won its last six games to pull within a game of the Lakers for the West's 3-seed.

However, Gordon was a late scratch from Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a calf issue, and Johnson left the game early holding his side. The team called his injury “back spasms,” and he did not return.

We will get a clear glimpse as to who the Nuggets are heading into the playoffs, especially with two games against San Antonio and one against Oklahoma City on their schedule to close out the year. These matchups will paint the picture of if this team is a threat to dethrone one of the top two teams in the conference.

7. New York Knicks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 48-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W5), at CHA (L11), at OKC (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (3/31), at MEM (4/1), vs. CHI (4/3)

Back-to-back 11-point losses to Charlotte and Oklahoma City, as well as a narrow five-point win against the New Orleans Pelicans, have the New York Knicks once again trending down the NBA power rankings. Although this team just won seven straight games, it's still hard to trust the Knicks and look at them on the same level as Detroit or Boston.

Although Jalen Brunson has been fantastic to close out the year, and others like Josh Hart and OG Anunoby continue to produce, Karl-Anthony Towns' production continues to be a major question mark every night.

Until Towns can consistently play like the All-Star-level talent that he is, the Knicks will struggle, especially come time for a seven-game playoff series against high-level competition. It will be interesting to see where the Knicks end up in the standings, especially with the 76ers lurking in that potential 3-seed vs. 6-seed matchup.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

2025-26 Record: 45-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W2/OT), vs. DET (L22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DAL (3/30), at DET (4/2), at PHI (4/3), vs. CHA (4/5)

Anthony Edwards has missed six straight games with what the Minnesota Timberwolves have been labeling as right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome. When this injury was first announced, there was no worry from the Wolves, as they were getting their star some extra rest before the final stretch of the season.

Now, it seems like he is gearing up to return on Monday night against Dallas after seeing his status upgraded to questionable.

At full strength, the Timberwolves have the same core, plus Ayo Dosunmu, that got them to back-to-back Western Conference Finals. Can they make it three straight appearances this year?

9. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 46-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W5), vs. MIA (L17), vs. MIA (W21)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (3/30), at LAL (3/31), at GSW (4/2), vs. IND (4/5)

There are still a lot of questions left unanswered about the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the final couple of weeks of the regular season.

Not only are Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade dealing with injuries, but Jarrett Allen just returned from his extended absence due to his knee issue. Can the Cavs actually be fully healthy come time for the playoffs? Also, can this team turn things around and focus all its attention on details on defense?

Cleveland ranks 15th in defensive rating this season, and this team has given up at least 120 points in three straight games. As potent as their offense can be, defense will matter in the playoffs, especially with the Cavs expected to be either the 4-seed or 5-seed.

10. Atlanta Hawks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 42-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W39), at DET (W1/OT), at BOS (L7), vs. SAC (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (3/30), at ORL (4/1), at BKN (4/3)

The Atlanta Hawks are playing their best basketball of the season right now, winning 15 of their last 17 games and moving into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. This is a very dangerous team entering the postseason because of the way they move the ball and their ability to punish opponents in transition.

During this 17-game stretch, the Hawks rank third in both offensive and defensive efficiency, as well as third in assists and first in scoring. Atlanta also ranks first in points off turnovers (24.5) and third in fastbreak points since February 22.

This is a dangerous and balanced offensive team that is only gaining confidence with young, emerging talents like Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and others.

11. Houston Rockets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 45-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L8), at MIN (L2/OT), at MEM (W10), at NOP (W32)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (3/31), vs. MIL (4/1), vs. UTA (4/3), at GSW (4/5)

Defensively, the Houston Rockets are a talented team that can compete with the majority of the Western Conference come time for the playoffs. However, this team can be abysmal at times on offense, especially when Kevin Durant is the only consistent shot-maker.

Alperen Sengun has not looked like the aggressive scoring threat he was last season, but to his credit, the Turkish big man has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games. Maybe he is finally regaining his offensive juice at the perfect time, heading into the home stretch of the season.

Houston will need this type of production from him in order to potentially make it out of the first round.

12. Philadelphia 76ers (+6)

2025-26 Record: 41-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L20), vs. CHI (W20), at CHA (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (3/30), at WAS (4/1), vs. MIN (4/3), vs. DET (4/4)

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are as dynamic a one-two scoring punch as there is in this league. When you add Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. knocking down shots to the mix, as well as VJ Edgecombe's all-around competitiveness, you have a team capable of making noise in the East.

We saw glimpses of the 76ers' full potential earlier this year, but then their injuries happened, and George was suspended. When this team finds itself at full strength, it looks like one of the better teams in the East and is capable of making it out of the first round of the playoffs.

13. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2025-26 Record: 42-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W16), at LAC (L25), vs. NOP (W13), vs. ORL (W52)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (3/31), vs. SAC (4/1), at MEM (4/3), at BOS (4/5)

If the Toronto Raptors play every game as they did on Sunday, they could wind up being the ultimate sleeper team in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite the Orlando Magic looking awful and giving up a 31-0 run, the longest unanswered run in NBA history, the Raptors were clicking on all cylinders and won 139-87. This was a masterclass defensive performance, with Scottie Barnes setting the pace, and this must be the Raptors' identity the rest of the way.

Toronto has the capability to be an elite defensive team, and that showed on Sunday against Orlando.

14. Los Angeles Clippers (+3)

2025-26 Record: 39-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (W33), vs. TOR (W25), at IND (W1), at MIL (W14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (3/31), vs. SAS (4/2), at SAC (4/5)

Kawhi Leonard continues to play at an All-NBA level, and Darius Garland has looked really good lately for the LA Clippers, averaging 25.0 points and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 58.1 percent from 3-point range over his last five games.

Add Bennedict Mathurin's dynamic scoring to the equation, and all of a sudden, the Clippers have something going for them.

After winning five straight games, the Clippers will enter this week with two easy-looking matchups sandwiched between a key home game against the Spurs. This will serve as a benchmark for this team to prove who they can be in the playoffs/play-in tournament.

15. Charlotte Hornets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 39-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W44), vs. NYK (W11), vs. PHI (L4), vs. BOS (L15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (3/31), vs. PHX (4/2), vs. IND (4/3), at MIN (4/5)

Two key games against Philadelphia and Boston got away from the Hornets this past week, putting them back in the 10-seed for the moment. With seven games remaining, the Hornets are tied with Miami for the 9-seed, a half-game back of the 8-seed, 2.5 games back of the 7-seed, and three games back of the 6-seed.

It seems likely that Charlotte will be locked into the play-in tournament, which is why a win over either the Sixers or the Celtics would have gone a long way for the Hornets.

Nonetheless, this will be a scary team to face in a winner-takes-all scenario, especially since they have at least five guys who can score at least 10 points on any given night.

16. Phoenix Suns (-)

2025-26 Record: 41-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L2), vs. UTA (W25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (3/30), at ORL (3/31), at CHA (4/2), at CHI (4/5)

Until Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams are back, the Phoenix Suns aren't much of a threat in the Western Conference playoff picture. The bad news for the Suns is that neither Brooks nor Williams have resumed practicing and is still a couple of weeks away from potentially returning.

This is worrisome for the Suns, who have dropped six of their last eight games and are now four games back of a playoff spot as the 7-seed in the West. It is looking increasingly likely that Phoenix will host the 7-seed vs. 8-seed play-in game.

17. Miami Heat (-2)

2025-26 Record: 39-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L25), at CLE (W17), at CLE (L21), at IND (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (3/30), vs. BOS (4/1), vs. WAS (4/4)

At this point, it's hard to look at the Miami Heat and see a true playoff team. The Heat have one win over their last eight games, and that is due to the fact that they are allowing an average of 129.6 points per game in this stretch.

Miami's defense is so bad that someone may come in and break Bam Adebayo's 83-point record against them!

Maybe Erik Spoelstra will turn things around and work his playoff magic on this team, but it really looks like the Heat have checked out on this season.

18. Orlando Magic (-4)

2025-26 Record: 39-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (L2), at CLE (L5), vs. SAC (W4), at TOR (L52)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (3/31), vs. ATL (4/1), at DAL (4/3), at NOP (4/5)

How do the Magic even try to bounce back this season after a 52-point loss to the Raptors, a team they have been battling with in the East standings? You can burn the tape and flush it down the toilet all you want, but Orlando still got their you know what kicked, and that memory isn't leaving their heads anytime soon.

Like the Heat, Orlando has lost seven of its last eight games and now has an outside chance of claiming an actual playoff spot without winning in the play-in tournament. That is why Jamahl Mosley's seat continues to get warmer.

19. Golden State Warriors (+1)

2025-26 Record: 36-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (W6/OT), vs. BKN (W3), vs. WAS (W5), at DEN (L23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (4/1), vs. CLE (4/2), vs. HOU (4/5)

The Golden State Warriors' feel-good three-game winning streak against the bottom of the NBA power rankings was put to a stop when they played a real team, the Denver Nuggets, on Sunday night.

Kristaps Porzingis has been fantastic for the Warriors, averaging 17.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range in 11 games with the Dubs, and all indications right now point to him being back with the team next season.

However, next season isn't on this organization's mind quite yet, as they are still holding out hope that Steph Curry can return at some point this upcoming week before the play-in tournament. With Curry, Draymond Green, Porzingis, and others on the court, you never know with these Warriors.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 38-38 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W35), vs. MIL (W31), vs. DAL (L7), vs. WAS (W35)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (3/31), vs. NOP (4/2)

Although the Portland Trail Blazers continue to hover around .500 and are ahead of the Warriors for the 9-seed, they are behind them in the NBA power rankings because of inconsistencies outside of Deni Avdija.

Portland can struggle to score at times, which is why they lean on their veterans like Jerami Grant. However, Grant recently suffered a calf strain and could possibly miss the rest of the season. Without Grant, Portland has no chance of making it out of the play-in tournament.

21. Chicago Bulls (+1)

2025-26 Record: 29-45 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W8), at PHI (L20), at OKC (L18), at MEM (L1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAS (3/30), vs. IND (4/1), at NYK (4/3), vs. PHX (4/5)

Billy Donovan's future with the Chicago Bulls is very much up in the air at this point. As a result of the team's lack of direction and upcoming roster overhaul, Donovan's name has come up in conjunction with the North Carolina opening after they fired Hubert Davis.

There is some real momentum regarding Donovan being the Tar Heels' top choice right now, which is why a lucrative offer to join one of the best basketball programs in the country could result in the legendary college coach leaving Chicago.

Keep an eye on this situation over the next two weeks, as things could move quickly.

22. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 24-50 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (L6/OT), at DEN (L7), at POR (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (3/30), at MIL (3/31), vs. ORL (4/3), vs. LAL (4/5)

A seven-point win over the Blazers on Friday snapped the Dallas Mavericks' five-game losing streak, and it was just their third win over their last 17 games.

Cooper Flagg continues to dominate, as he's been the focal point during the second half of the season in Dallas, averaging close to 20 shot attempts per game since the All-Star break. It is easy to see why he's consistently scoring 20-plus points every game with this type of volume.

23. New Orleans Pelicans (-2)

2025-26 Record: 25-51 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L5), at DET (L21), at TOR (L13), vs. HOU (L32)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (4/2), at SAC (4/3), vs. ORL (4/5)

Although New Orleans has been competitive as of late, the Pelicans have dropped five straight games.

The good news is that Zion Williamson has played in 59 games this season and is on pace to play the second-most games of his career in a single NBA season. Over his last five games, Zion is averaging 21.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 70.7 percent from the floor.

24. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

2025-26 Record: 25-48 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L39), vs. SAS (L25), vs. HOU (L10), vs. CHI (W1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (3/30), vs. NYK (4/1), vs. TOR (4/3), at MIL (4/5)

Injuries continue to pile up for the Memphis Grizzlies, as now Jaylen Wells is likely out for the season after suffering a tendon avulsion fracture in his right great toe. Wells joins Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Zach Edey, and Scotty Pippen Jr. as key talents in Memphis who have seen their season cut short due to injury.

As of now, the Grizzlies hold the eighth-best odds to receive the first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

25. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 29-45 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L33), at POR (L31), vs. SAS (L32), vs. LAC (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (3/31), at HOU (4/1), vs. BOS (4/3), vs. MEM (4/5)

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play one more game in front of Milwaukee Bucks fans this season?

The Bucks do not want Giannis to play again this year due to his injury concerns, but Antetokounmpo is claiming that he has no injury and is available to play. It has become obvious why the Bucks are holding Giannis out, which is a shame given all he's done for this franchise.

Now, he will enter the offseason likely wearing a new jersey by the time the 2026-27 season rolls around.

26. Indiana Pacers (+4)

2025-26 Record: 17-58 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (W2), vs. LAL (L7), vs. LAC (L1), vs. MIA (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (4/1), at CHA (4/3), at CLE (4/5)

Who said the Indiana Pacers are tanking?

Rick Carlisle's group has won two of their last four games against Orlando and Miami, both of which will be in the East play-in tournament. Not to mention, the Pacers fought hard against both LA teams, almost coming out with wins in both games.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Pacers should be able to bounce back in a huge way, especially with Tyrese Haliburton returning.

27. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 18-57 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (L35), at GSW (L3), at LAL (L17), vs. SAC (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (3/31), vs. ATL (4/3), vs. WAS (4/5)

A win over the Sacramento Kings snapped the Brooklyn Nets' 10-game losing streak, which was their second double-digit losing streak of the season.

Now, with seven games left, Brooklyn can start another losing streak to finish the year with fewer than 20 wins.

28. Washington Wizards (+2)

2025-26 Record: 17-57 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W23), at GSW (L5), at POR (L35)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (3/30), vs. PHI (4/1), at MIA (4/4), at BKN (4/5)

Time is running out for Anthony Davis to make his Washington Wizards debut this season, which the team still has not ruled out with eight games remaining.

With several players being in and out of the lineup for obvious reasons late in the year, rookie Will Riley has stepped up lately for the Wizards, scoring 20-plus points in four of his last 11 games and averaging 15.0 points per game in March.

29. Sacramento Kings (-2)

2025-26 Record: 19-57 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L44), at ORL (L4), at ATL (L10), at BKN (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (4/1), vs. NOP (4/3), vs. LAC (4/5)

After losing to the Nets on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are one game in the win column ahead of Brooklyn in the standings. This is significant because the Kings own the fourth-worst record in the NBA, meaning they currently don't share the best odds for the first-overall pick.

It will be interesting to see if the Kings lose out and if the Nets win one game, which would push Sacramento into bottom-three territory for the NBA Draft lottery.

30. Utah Jazz (-4)

2025-26 Record: 21-54 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L16), vs. WAS (L23), at DEN (L6), at PHX (L25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (3/30), vs. DEN (4/1), at HOU (4/3), at OKC (4/5)

Despite not owning the league's worst record, the Utah Jazz find themselves at the bottom of the NBA power rankings.

The main reason for this is that this team doesn't really have any intention of winning games anymore and may have locked themselves into the fifth-worst record by mistake. As a result, the Jazz won't have the best odds to receive the first pick at the NBA Draft lottery in May.