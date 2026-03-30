The Cleveland Browns may have surprised a few owners in the league when they proposed the idea of allowing teams to trade draft picks up to five years in the future, rather than the current three. There could be some teams that are in agreement with the proposal, while others believe that something like that will never happen. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is in the latter group.

McVay was recently asked about the Browns' proposal, and though he respects them for trying, he truly believes it'll go through.

“There’s a 0% chance that goes through. I respect the courage from Andrew [Berry] to have a very sound reasoning of what's behind it. If there’s one thing that you can bet Vegas odds on, it’s that’s not getting through,” McVay said on the Up & Adams show.

#Rams HC Sean McVay on the #Browns’ proposal to trade draft picks five years out: “There’s a 0% chance that goes through. “If there’s one thing that you can bet Vegas odds on, it’s that’s not getting through.” 😂 (🎥 @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/fi7hu7vdUp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2026

For a team like the Rams, who are known for trading their picks in the blink of an eye, to know that proposal isn't going through says a lot. In all honesty, that would probably benefit them with how much they like to trade their first-round picks for top talent.

In the end, the league probably wants to keep some integrity within itself, and trading picks from five years out could be egregious.

The Browns put together a long proposal for why they think the idea could be beneficial, and had five reasons why.

“Whereas, allowing the trading of draft choices more than three (3) seasons in the future 1) would provide Clubs with greater roster-building flexibility, 2) would create more creative trade structures that better mirror the valuations of both draft selections and players, 3) would increase the liquidity of draft capital which supports league-wide parity, 4) would improve alignment with contract and salary cap cycles, and 5) would encourage a more active trade market,” the proposal wrote.