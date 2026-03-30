The Charleston basketball program is replacing former head coach Chris Mack. Akron head coach John Groce will take the job, per ESPN. Groce just led Akron to another NCAA tournament appearance.

Groce had a very successful tenure with Akron. His team won 29 games during the 2025-26 season.

“Groce has led the Zips to four of the last five NCAA tournaments,” Jeff Borzello posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Groce is a long-time college head coach, with power 4 experience. He also coached at Ohio and Illinois, before leading the Zips. He led both of those schools to the NCAA tournament. That included a Sweet 16 run with the Ohio Bobcats in 2012.

Groce had never been able to advance out of the Round of 64 at Akron. He is still one of the school's most successful coaches. The coach also worked previously as an assistant at Butler, Xavier, Ohio State and NC State.

“With the Zips, Groce compiled a record of 197-94, including 114-50 in the Mid-American Conference. He is ranked third in UA men's basketball history for most wins. Akron native (Keith) Dambrot (305-139 from 2005-17) and Russell Beichly (288-144 from 1941-59) hold the top two spots,” the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Groce now heads to a Charleston basketball program that is used to success. Previous head coaches at that school include Mack and current Louisville coach Pat Kelsey. Vanderbilt's Mark Byington was briefly interim coach in 2012.

Charleston won 21 games during the 2025-26 season. The team failed to make the NCAA tournament, after losing in the Coastal Athletic Association conference tourney. The school has made seven NCAA tournament appearances in school history.

Mack is leaving Charleston to go to South Florida. He also coached previously at Xavier and Louisville.