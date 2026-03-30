The Buffalo Bills have had quite the busy offseason, recently swinging a trade for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore in an attempt to give Josh Allen more help. Allen didn't have a lot of support at the wide receiver position in 2025, instead relying heavily on tight end Dalton Kincaid to do a lot of the heavy lifting on plays through the air.

To his credit, Kincaid largely held up his end of the bargain in 2025-26, turning in a Pro Bowl season, and now, the Bills have made a move regarding the tight end's roster designation moving forward.

“The Bills have officially picked up TE Dalton Kincaid’s 5th year option. So he’s under contract for two more years,” reported Sal Capaccio of WGR550 on X, formerly Twitter.

Kincaid has long been a reliable target down the field for the Bills, consistently finding seams in the defense and making contested catches, and providing a security blanket for Allen, especially on plays when the former MVP is forced to improvise outside of the pocket.

Unfortunately, Kincaid was one of the lone support systems that Allen had down the field in 2025, as the rest of his receiving core largely underperformed, including Keon Coleman, who was once thought to be a potential future star coming out of Florida State, but has not played up to par thus far with the Bills, finding himself benched on numerous occasions during the 2025 seasaion.

With Kincaid now in the mix over the long haul and Moore added via the trade with the Bears, the Bills will hope that they are able to field a more productive passing attack in 2026 and beyond.