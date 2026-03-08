The Seattle Kraken once watched Jaden Schwartz miss six weeks with a 2023 upper body injury. But Saturday's ailment against the Ottawa Senators brought another level of scary. Schwartz went down hard in the rink after taking a skate to the face.

The scene unfolded with Eeli Tolvanen delivering a huge hit on Nick Cousins. But the impact of the hit forced Cousins' right leg and skate to lift up. Schwartz's face skated right into the bottom of Cousins' skate, causing him to bleed.

Wow. Scary one there. Eeli Tolvanen laid a huge hit on Nick Cousins, and Cousins' skate came up and clipped Jaden Schwartz in the face. Schwartz was down for a while, bleeding on the ice, but he went down the tunnel on his own power. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/QyeBYgi5eN — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) March 8, 2026

Miraculously, Schwartz managed to get up under his own power and head back into his locker room with his NHL Injury.

This story will be updated.