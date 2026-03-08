The Seattle Kraken once watched Jaden Schwartz miss six weeks with a 2023 upper body injury. But Saturday's ailment against the Ottawa Senators brought another level of scary. Schwartz went down hard in the rink after taking a skate to the face.

The scene unfolded with Eeli Tolvanen delivering a huge hit on Nick Cousins. But the impact of the hit forced Cousins' right leg and skate to lift up. Schwartz's face skated right into the bottom of Cousins' skate, causing him to bleed.

Miraculously, Schwartz managed to get up under his own power and head back into his locker room with his NHL Injury.

