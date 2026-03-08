Nick Nurse provided a hopeful outlook on Tyrese Maxey's injury following the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Maxey suffered the injury in the final minute of the game. The star guard injured his hand with 16 seconds to go, placing his availability for the next couple of games in question.

Nurse reflected on the events after the game, via SixersWire. He knows how crucial it will be to deal with the injuries they have, including Maxey's situation.

“Obviously, it's huge, right?” Nurse told reporters. “Especially, with what we got going on right now, with some of the guys out, and obviously, he's just another key player, but we'll see. We’ll see. I won't make any judgments or think about that until we find out for sure.”

“You don't want any of that stuff to happen,” Nurse finished. “Guys do get hit on the hands quite a bit, and jammed fingers and all kinds of stuff. So, let's hope that's what it is.”

How Nick Nurse, 76ers performed against Hawks

Article Continues Below

Nick Nurse and the 76ers will need to stand their ground if Tyrese Maxey ends up missing time with the hand injury. Their 125-116 loss to the Hawks doesn't help matters as well.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the loss, including Maxey. Before the injury, he finished with a stat line of 31 points, five assists, four steals, and two rebounds. He shot 12-of-22 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Quentin Grimes came next with 26 points and six rebounds, Kelly Oubre Jr. put up 24 points and five rebounds, while Trendon Watford provided 10 points and two assists.

Philadelphia fell to a 34-29 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets while trailing the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers as tip-off will take place on March 9 at 7 p.m. ET.