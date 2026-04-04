The UConn Huskies women's basketball team's season abruptly ended Friday night, but the aftermath of the final buzzer quickly became the main focus.

The Huskies fell 62–48 to South Carolina in the Final Four national semifinal, ending their season on the biggest stage. However, attention quickly shifted away from the result itself and toward Geno Auriemma following his actions during and after the game.

During the matchup, Auriemma publicly criticized officiating and South Carolina’s physical style of play. After the final buzzer, he approached Dawn Staley and engaged in a heated exchange that required intervention before leaving the floor without a traditional postgame handshake.

The turning point came Saturday when ESPN’s Alex Philippou shared Auriemma’s official apology on X, formerly Twitter. Fans reacted to the apology and what it lacked, causing immediate and widespread backlash.

Fans pored in when Philippou posted the official apology, and it is safe to say they were not having it.

User @Sierra321 posted the following response: “Is this real? So his cool down period is 18 hours? It should never have happened. The apology probably only came because EVERYONE he talked to disagreed with the way he behaved. Sorry, but the damage to his reputation has been done.”

“The Mayor of Trey Town” (@TreyTownMayor) chimed in as well, calling for direct accountability: “nah apologize to Dawn Staley directly.”

Erik Wilkinson (@FreelanceErik) didn't hold back, offering a brutally honest assessment: “No mention of Dawn Staley by name. No acknowledgement of the hypocrisy of his behavior in light of the principles of sportsmanship that he makes millions selling to recruits and student-athletes. Geno remains one of basketball’s greatest winners and ugliest losers.”

Much of the criticism centered on the delay in the apology and the absence of Staley's name, despite the visible confrontation. In the spotlight of March Madness, the reaction shows how quickly perception can shift, with many fans viewing the apology as doing little to change the narrative.