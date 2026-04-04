UCLA basketball watched its season unravel against UConn in 2026 March Madness. But now the Bruins have something to look forward to in 2026-27: Trent Perry returning.

ESPN college basketball insider Pete Thamel revealed the point guard signed a deal to stay in Westwood Saturday. His agency Momentous Sports Partners made the deal happen.

“He projects as UCLA’s primary point guard next year, after averaging 12.6 points per game this year. He’s a former McDonald’s All-American and former Top 30 recruit,” Thamel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

He's the first major re-addition for head coach Mick Cronin. UCLA will once again have heightened expectations ahead of the next basketball season.

Although the Perry deal comes amid a past request Cronin made public.

The head coach pleaded to have more money in UCLA's NIL after taking the loss to the Huskies. He even set the asking price for $5 million in name, image and likeness revenue at Westwood.

“I’d like about 5 more million (dollars).” Mick Cronin on what needs to change for UCLA to get out of the first weekend going forward. pic.twitter.com/9GFJwdh5Pq — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 23, 2026

Looks like UCLA had enough cash to keep Perry from drifting into the College Basketball Transfer Portal or even the draft. Perry would've been highly coveted if he entered the former.

UCLA placed sixth overall in a deep Big Ten Conference with a 24-12 overall record. The Bruins secured some key Quad 1 wins to help boost their NCAA Tournament resume. But they also took some costly losses during the regular season; notably to non tournament teams Minnesota and Indiana during conference play.

Cronin will aim to end UCLA's current string of missed Final Four appearances. He last took the Bruins to the big dance in 2021 when he coached Jaylen Clark and Jaime Jaquez Jr. before their NBA careers took off.