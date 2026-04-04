MIAMI – With the Miami Heat facing the Washington Wizards on Saturday afternoon, there's no denying the spot the team will have in the Eastern Conference if they win or lose the game. As the Heat look to overcome its struggles, as shown in the last few weeks, the team looks to finish out the regular season strong, despite a familiar postseason pathway.

While not official yet, there is a great chance that Miami will once again be in the play-in tournament, which would mark the fourth straight season. They're currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, with them being three games back of the sixth seed in the Philadelphia 76ers, mixing that with other teams in front of the Heat, the chances are very low.

In fact, according to Basketball Reference's Playoff Probabilities report, Miami has a 1.2 percent chance of getting to the sixth seed. The team has been very vocal about not wanting to be in the tourney, but reality is settling in, though the focus for head coach Erik Spoelstra is “focusing on the task at hand.”

“Right now, we want to play really good basketball, and that's all we're focused on,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before the game against the Wizards on Sunday afternoon. “You know, we had a really good practice yesterday, trying to get back to our habits. We have five games, you know, to maximize every second, you know, with these games, and we'll fall where we'll fall. And you have to compartmentalize right now. You have to, like, focus on, you know, the task and the opportunity that we still do have.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the balance of disappointment that they’ll likely won’t avoid play-in, but also want to finish season strong; “We're focusing on the task at hand…we'll fall where we'll fall and you have to compartmentalize right now…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/g2ahGemaCn — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 4, 2026

Heat's Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro on the likely play-in tourney fate

While the Heat prepare for a hopeful 2026 NBA Playoffs run, the focus now is to finish off the final handful of games on a high note and see where the road takes them in the postseason. If there was one person who has been very public on his disdain to compete in the play-in tourney, it's Adebayo, but as it looks more and more likely for that to be their fate, his approach is nonchalant.

“See if we can win all five, and then figure out whatever happens after that. Take it one game at a time, and whatever happens happens at this point,” Adebayo said after last Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics, where he recorded 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo on the approach of the Heat with the play-in tournament looking more likely: “See if we can win all five, and then figure out whatever happens after that. Take it one game at a time, and whatever happens, happens at this point.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/v39xLsXIKi — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 2, 2026

Someone who also is all too familiar with the play-in tournament is Tyler Herro, though even with the likely outcome of Miami making the tourney, he doesn't believe the “mindset changed.”

“I mean, I don't think the mindset changed. I think for the last week or so, two weeks, it's been a super important stretch for us, win or lose. You know, we still have to stay in the fight, stay in the saddle and understand that we got another game in their day,” Herro said to ClutchPoints after Wednesday's aforementioned loss.

Tyler Herro spoke after the 147-129 loss to the Celtics, including asking him about the reality looking more like the play-in tourney being inevitable and the mindset there: “I mean, I don't think the mindset changed…” Full thoughts below: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/ExNi9rB48j — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 2, 2026

At any rate, the Heat are not in control of their own destiny when it comes to their seeding in the Eastern Conference, as they currently are 10th entering Saturday's game. Even with a win Saturday, the team stays at 10th for the time being with a crucial two-game set next Tuesday and Thursday on the road, both against the Toronto Raptors, who are 43-34 and seventh in the conference.