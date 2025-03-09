The freshman behind the UConn women's basketball 3-headed attack, Sarah Strong, has caught the attention of head coach Geno Auriemma.

While Strong has shown some freshman inconsistencies in her game, her presence in the Big East tournament has been essential. She pulled down 14 rebounds, along with scoring 10 points in the 70-41 win over St John's basketball.

Following the game, Auriemma loved what he saw from Strong. However, he knows what he needs to do for their next game.

“You can count on Sarah for something,” Auriemma said, per an X post from SNY. “Whether it's gonna be defensive rebounding, whether it's gonna be assists, or whether it's gonna be points scored. She just has a knack for where the ball is and how to impact every possession.

“We probably didn't get her the ball enough, which we need to fix, but for the first time out there [in the postseason], she didn't look like a freshman, we'll put it that way,” Auriemma added of Strong.

Auriemma has coached some elite freshmen throughout his coaching career. Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, and Diana Taurasi highlight the best of that bunch.

Still, Strong establishing herself as a force is exactly what UConn women's basketball needed in a tough Big East tournament.

Geno Auriemma sees Sarah Strong benefiting UConn

In her first season in Stoors, Strong made an impressive name for herself. After being a part of the USA Basketball U18 team, she took those talent to UConn.

As a result, she averaged 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. She also shot 58.4% from the field and 37% from three. When Auriemma mentioned that she could do a little bit of everything, he wasn't joking.

Even on a team with Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers, the freshman showed she was the strong one during their game against St John's. The 14 rebounds were impressive, despite only scoring 10 points.

She attempted eight shots, a number that Auriemma didn't like. Regardless of her scoring output, it didn't matter. She secured six of her team's 11 offensive rebounds.

Despite Auriemma sounding off on the title or bust narrative, sometimes, the gritty play is the one that will win in March. The UConn women's basketball head coach understands that entire system.

On Sunday, the Huskies will take on the Villanova Wildcats. Even with minimal rest and time to game plan, Auriemma will hope to make Strong a dominant presence on the floor.

However, having Bueckers and Fudd can wipe out any chance for her to get scoring opportunities. Either way, the freshman will make her presence known, like she did on Saturday.