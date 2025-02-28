Powered by Paige Buckers and the strong roster built by Geno Auriemma, UConn has clinched their 24th Big East title with one game remaining in the regular season before the Big East tournament. The Lady Huskies have consistently dominated the regular season throughout Auriemma's 40 years with the program, making national title expectations a constant for the team.

Following UConn's 72-53 win over Creighton, Auriemma put the sustained excellence of the program into perspective.

“ There's different factors involved, but the one constant obviously when you have longevity it has to do with with the ability to get, the kind of players that play at a high level and can fit in here and want to play in this kind of environment and in this style of play. We haven't varied from what we started in 1985. Obviously the players that we have are better. But the same things, the same traits…if you watch our first Big East Championship game in 1989, those players didn't look like these players, but they have very similar characteristics, so that's the biggest part of it.”

Auriemma also spoke about the “title or bust” expectation.

“The topic today with our team after the game [was that in] 1985 our goal was to just make the Big East tournament. [Our goal was] just to be able to play a game in the Big East tournament. And, when we made the Big East tournament that very first year, we celebrated like we had accomplished something really, really significant. And…I don't want it to all of a sudden be, ‘Well, it's national championship or bust at UConn.' That winning regular season championships doesn't matter anymore because it does matter. And we've always made it matter. It's always been important to us and it's taking its toll. Trust me.”

Geno Auriemma's perspective on the value of the regular season Big East title put things into perspective in a sports culture that often values success by how many championships you've won and not the small wins that happen throughout a season. The Lady Huskies have had an impressive season by all metrics. Just a few weeks ago, UConn defeated reigning national champion South Carolina and have continued to strengthen their roster as the postseason approaches.

Auriemma and the Lady Huskies' dedication to focusing on one step at a time will be invaluable as they approach the Big East tournament and March Madness, keeping their goals in perspective as they chase another national title.