On Sunday, UConn women's basketball established itself as one of the true national title contenders in college hoops this season. Geno Auriemma and the Huskies went into Columbia and destroyed South Carolina's 71-game home winning streak in dominant fashion, crushing the Gamecocks 87-58.

UConn jumped back into the top five in the AP poll on Monday coming off of the big win, which was easily one of the most impressive performances in college basketball this season. Many people assumed that game would be a launchpad for UConn heading into the rest of its Big East slate, but Auriemma didn't see that in the first half of Wednesday's game against Seton Hall, via Daniel Connolly of UConn WBB Weekly.

“No momentum carried over into this game. No momentum at all,” Auriemma said at halftime, per Connolly. “Kids are immature today, man. We go down there and get a great win and they think that win is going to make these guys roll over… This is nonsense.”

The score doesn't exactly reflect Auriemma's feelings — UConn led 41-26 at halftime on the road against what was the third-best team in the Big East entering the day — but it's good that his expectations for this group are through the roof. The Huskies ended up pulling away with a very comfortable 91-49 win.

UConn proving that it is a true title contender

UConn has shown flashes of a championship contender this season, but it has fallen short in marquee games against USC and Notre Dame. Those defeats, both coming due to UConn faltering late in games, have left many people wondering if Auriemma and company can truly compete with the best of the best.

On Sunday, UConn showed that it is more than capable of getting those big wins against good teams. Azzi Fudd had one of the best games of her career, which allowed UConn to run away with a game even though Paige Bueckers didn't have her best game shooting from the field.

Uconn was also excellent on the defensive end in this game, keeping South Carolina out of the paint and limiting its offense for the entire game. Auriemma said before the South Carolina game that he expects this UConn team to be a great NCAA Tournament team, and a win like that will help them build momentum as March approaches.

Despite Auriemma's displeasure with UConn's first half performance in Wednesday's game against Seton Hall, it responded well and won going away. If it can keep putting together performances like the last two, nobody will want to see the Huskies in the NCAA Tournament.