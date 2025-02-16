Much of the talk during this women's college basketball season has been around UCLA, USC and whether South Carolina can repeat as the national champion. UConn women's basketball came into the season with a lot of hype, but a few disappointing losses have put them out of the spotlight for the moment.

After Sunday, UConn will be the talk of the sport. The Huskies threw the first punch on Sunday in Columbia and landed most of the critical blows throughout the game as they blew South Carolina out 87-58 on the road in one of the most impressive wins of the season by any team.

This win also snapped South Carolina's 71-game home winning streak, so UConn was able to pull off a feat that nobody else has been able to over the last few seasons. Before the game, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma expressed his confidence in his team on College GameDay.

“Some years you know in training camp, we got this,” Auriemma said. “Other years, it kind of evolves. We're evolving. I think we are going to be a tremendous NCAA tournament team.”

UConn came into this game with an 0-2 record against teams that would be considered some of the best in the country after close losses earlier in the season against USC and Notre Dame. The Huskies had beaten some quality teams so far, but none of them stack up to this monster win.

UConn came in at No. 7 in Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection committee top 16 reveal, making them the third No. 2 seed heading into the day. However, this win will certainly vault Auriemma and company up that list and into the conversation for a No. 1 seed.

This UConn women's basketball team has one more chance to get a top 25 win during this regular season when it takes on No. 24 Creighton at home on Feb. 27. If the Huskies can get past that game and then roll through the Big East Tournament, it will be hard to keep them off of the one line after a win like this one.