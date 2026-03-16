While Devin Booker sang Jayson Tatum his praise for his Achilles recovery, Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott had jokes for the Boston Celtics forward.

“I wish he wasn't playing,” Ott joked via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter).

Even with the jokes, Tatum's recovery was almost unheard of, as most thought he wouldn't be playing in the 2025-26 season. Still, he came back at a very promising time.

The Boston Celtics sit in second place in the Eastern Conference and have done a masterful job without Tatum. Guys like Jaylen Brown have been in the MVP conversations, as well as improved play from potential Sixth Man of the Year, Payton Pritchard.

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Those two, the rest of the team, and head coach Joe Mazzulla have held down the fort since Tatum was out. Now, the latter is finding his groove on the floor.

Still, having the six-time All-Star on the floor as a threat is a completely different game plan. Obviously, the numbers aren't there, as he's recovering and getting back to true game-speed. The efficiency hasn't been there, but that's something that will come in due time.

For Ott, game planning looks vastly different compared to the first time the Suns and Celtics squared off. The Duke basketball standout is a matchup nightmare on both sides.

Too big for guards, too quick for forwards seems to be a nice fit. As Phoenix looks to even out the season series, Monday's game could be history repeating itself or a possible upset.