The Indianapolis Colts made strides in free agency. One move cost them a pretty penny. But another one didn’t as they added a former Cowboys defensive back to their secondary in free agency, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Colts signed former Cowboys S Juanyeh Thomas”

The 25-year-old Thomas played his first three NFL seasons with the Cowboys. He appeared in 36 games, but had only four starting assignments.

However, three of those came in 2025, when he totaled a career-high 26 tackles in seven games.

Colts looking to improve the back end

Interestingly, ESPN slotted Thomas into the starting spot at strong safety on the Colts’ depth chart. He’s ahead of Daniel Scott and Reuben Lowery III.

Article Continues Below

Thomas graded out at 60.0 overall in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. His run grade was slightly better at 69.0. Thomas said the 2025 season was tough, especially the passing of teammate Marshawn Kneeland, according to Thomas’ post on X.

“Toughest football season of my life… Haven’t opened up about it…. But one thing I want to do is shed light on Marshawn… We lost a brother, A teammate, better yet, one of the lights of the locker room… After being sat down for the rest of the season with my nerve issue, it was so easy for me to be down on myself and hate the world… As I watched people laugh at injury reports of me having migraine issues, really made me realize how cruel the world is, but one thing I did was lean on my brothers in that locker room and leaned on my Faith … God is the greatest, and he makes no mistakes.”

The decision to add Thomas could impact the direction the Colts go with their draft. The latest mock has them picking a defensive back at No. 47, but it’s a corner, Indiana D’Angelo Ponds, according to Luke Easterling at Athlon Sports.

So, if the Colts fall in line with those mocks, they must be satisfied that Thomas can handle a starting role in the NFL. He is the brother of Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, who made five starts in his rookie season last year.