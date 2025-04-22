The USC basketball team picked up a big transfer portal commitment on Tuesday as Maryland guard Rodney Rice announced his commitment to the Trojans. This is the second time that Rice has been in the college basketball transfer portal as he started his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Maryland. He spent one season with the Hokies and one season with the Terrapins, so USC will be his third school and three years.

“Maryland transfer Rodney Rice is headed to USC, he announced,” Jeff Goodman said in a post. “Chose the Trojans over Villanova and Tennessee.”

Rodney Rice should be a valuable addition to the USC basketball team as he just finished up a good season at Maryland. He finished the year averaging 13.8 points per game, 2.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game. He averaged 31.1 minutes per game and started in 32 out of 36 games.

Rice was a good shooter for the Terrapins as he knocked down his threes at a 37.4% clip, and he shot 43.4% from the floor. He can score in a lot of different ways, and he has the potential to be one of USC's best scorers next season.

Eric Musselman just finished up his first season as the head coach of the USC basketball team after leaving Arkansas, and the Trojans failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Expectations weren't very high coming into the season, but Musselman found a lot of success with the Razorbacks, and the expectation is that he will do the same at USC down the road.

USC ended up finishing with a 17-18 overall record, and it went 7-13 in the conference play. The Trojans did narrowly make the Big Ten Tournament, and they took down Rutgers before almost pulling off an upset against Purdue in the second round.

After the Big Ten tournament concluded, the Trojans earned a bid to the first-ever College Basketball Crown. USC took down Tulane in the first round before losing to Villanova.

The USC basketball team is hoping for better results next season, and picking up additions from the college basketball transfer portal is one way to make that happen. Rodney Rice is a good add.