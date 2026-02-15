Vanderbilt basketball has run five of the last six games. Regardless of the recent success, not having Duke Miles in the lineup is a concern for Vanderbilt, and their race for the SEC title. Miles has not played since Jan. 24 against Mississippi State, playing five games without their top guard.

Now, head coach Mary Byington is giving an update on Miles and the expectation of his return, according to Graham Baakko of Sports Illustrated.

“Duke’s attacking his rehab. He’s doing workouts and things like that. He’s competitive. He wants to get back as being a great teammate. I think we’ll have him back soon,” Byington said. “It’s hard to give a timetable, but I think within a week or two for sure.”

Miles has been a major part of the success of Vanderbilt this year. He is second on the team with 16.6 points per game while also adding three rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 steals per game.

After the victory over Texas A&M, as Vandy took an 82-69 win, Byington also gave an update on Frankie Collins, who has not played since Dec. 17.

“With Frankie, we changed things up with his treatment and his rehab plans. We’re hoping this kind of change up helps him out. It’s a little bit uncertain with him, but we’re hoping to get him back,” Byington said.

While Vanderbilt has been shorthanded, they are having an amazing season. Vandy is 21-4 on the year and 8-4 in conference play. Their 21 wins are the most in the SEC, while the team is in third in the SEC Standings.

Vanderbilt returns to the court on Wednesday against Missouri before playing Tennessee next weekend.