NFL free agency is here, and we have already seen some significant signings. One of the biggest moves was what happened between the San Francisco 49ers and Mike Evans. It was a surprising move given Evans' history with the Buccaneers, but instead, he signed a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million. After signing with San Francisco, social media was immediately lit up by jokes around the substation.

The deal between the 49ers and Evans is a new chapter for both sides, and the main story on social media was not about how Evans fits in with the 49ers overall, but how he will deal with the substation. There is little to no truth to the claim that the substation increased injuries for the 49ers, but it has not stopped jokes from running wild on the internet and taking over NFL Twitter.

The theory centers on the proximity of the 49ers' training facility to an electrical substation operated by Silicon Valley Power near Levi's Stadium. The idea gained mainstream attention after a viral post claimed that exposure to electromagnetic fields could be linked to non-contact lower-body injuries, a claim widely challenged by scientists and medical professionals. The jokes also targeted Evans after he had an injury-riddled season last year.

Despite the lack of scientific support, the 49ers are not ignoring the conversation and have been addressing it head-on. General manager John Lynch said that they are looking into it because it relates to the health of their players.

“Because it deals with the health and safety of our players, I think you have to look into everything,” Lynch said. “We've been reaching out to anyone and everyone to see if a study exists other than a guy sticking an apparatus underneath the fence and coming up with a number that I have no idea what that means? That's what we know exists. We've heard that debunked. … The health and safety of our players is of the utmost priority. We pore into it. Our ownership, Jed [York], is tremendous in terms of resources, and we'll always be cognizant of things. I know that a lot of games have been won at this facility since it opened, but yeah, we aren't going to turn a blind eye.”