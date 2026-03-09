Across men's and women's Division II basketball, seven HBCU programs have earned a bid to the NCAA Division II basketball tournament. This season saw history as Winston-Salem State went on an amazing run and Morehouse College won its first conference title in 23 years. Meanwhile, Edward Waters, only three years removed from becoming a full-time Division II member, had a fantastic run to the SIAC tournament and is now recognized for its achievement by landing a bid. These are the seven teams from the men's and women's divisions representing HBCUs in March Madness.

Men's Basketball

Morehouse College

Morehouse College has had a high standard of basketball excellence over the past few seasons. The team always finds itself at the top of the conference, though a championship banner has eluded them. This season was different.

In only one season, former North Carolina State assistant Larry Dixon led the team to tremendous success and finally got them over the championship hump. They finished the season 22-9 overall with a 19-5 record in conference. They defeated Edward Waters and Miles College before facing off against rival Tuskegee University to claim their first championship in over two decades.

Now they face Nova Southeastern, a team that had a dominant run in the Sunshine State Conference, going 27-1 overall and 19-1 in conference. The Sharks have yet to play an HBCU this season, so Morehouse will look to make a statement as the lone SIAC men's basketball program in the tournament.

Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State has consistently ranked among the best men's basketball programs in the CIAA. They broke through and won a championship this season, with a 23-6 overall record and a 14-2 conference record. They had an interesting slate of out-of-conference games, including a matchup against Gannon, which finished the season 28-3 and clinched a bid to the Division II playoffs. So, Fayetteville State is seemingly battle-tested.

Now, to cap off a phenomenal season, they are set to face off against California (PA). The Vulcans finished 22-8 overall on the season and 16-4 in conference. They made quick work of Shepherd and Seton Hill before beating Gannon 80-79 in the PSAC championship. Now, Fayetteville State looks to finally pick up a win against a PSAC championship contender.

Virginia Union

The final men's basketball program to clinch a bid to the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament is Virginia Union. The Panthers finished 24-5 overall and 13-3 in conference. They were 9-1 in their out-of-conference slate, only losing to Millersville University 82-66 to start the season. Millersville went on to finish 20-9 and 15-6 in conference. While they fell to Seton Hill in the PSAC tournament, their record and resume were still good enough to clinch a bid.

Virginia Union is now set to face West Liberty University. The Hilltoppers finished the season 27-4 and 18-2 in conference. This is a team that Virginia Union beat earlier in the season in their out-of-conference slate, 94-88. Now the Hilltoppers look to enact revenge on the Panthers as the Panthers look to mount a run for the national title.

Women's Basketball

Winston-Salem State

Winston-Salem State has been the talk of the HBCU basketball world. They finished the season 26-3 overall and 14-2 in conference. They dominated their out-of-conference Division II slate, with losses only against North Carolina A&T, Livingstone College, and fellow contender Fayetteville State University.

But the Lady Rams got their win back over the Lady Broncos, beating them 60-43 in the CIAA championship to clinch a historic season. For their stellar campaign, Winston-Salem State ranks number 3 in the D2 tournament region. They are now set to face Glenville State. The Pioneers finished the season 24-6 with a 16-4 record in conference.

Glenville State played CIAA competitor Bluefield State University, losing in late November 84-72. Winston-Salem State looks to be the latest CIAA program to beat the Pioneers.

Edward Waters

The Edward Waters women's basketball team had a year to remember. Only three years removed from officially becoming a Division II program, they finished the season 23-5 with a 21-3 record in conference. They shone away from home, boasting a 12-1 record. Perhaps most successfully, they defeated Bethune-Cookman University's women's basketball team, 55-46.

After an early January loss to Clark Atlanta, they finished the regular season with 14 straight victories, but they were eliminated by Albany State University in the SIAC tournament. The record, however, earned them a spot in the D2 women's playoffs, where they face the number one seed, the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

The Chargers finished the season 28-5 with a 21-1 conference record. They haven't played an HBCU this season, so Edward Waters looks to make a huge impact by scoring an upset victory.

Miles College

Miles College enters the tournament as the SIAC champions. They finished the season 25-5 with a 20-4 record. They beat Allen and Clark Atlanta before dispatching Lane to stand atop the SIAC and set up a battle with Nova Southeastern. Miles College ranks ahead of Nova Southeastern in the tournament standings. The Lady Sharks finished 27-4, with a 16-4 conference record.

They put up an impressive bid in the Sunshine State Conference Tournament, beating Palm Beach Atlantic University and Embry-Riddle University before winning the conference championship over Florida Southern College, 78-74. After winning both games against CIAA competitors Elizabeth City State and Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, they now look to face their first SIAC opponent of the season.

Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State is the final HBCU program to qualify for the NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament. They finished the season 21-5, with a 13-3 conference record. They fared well out of conference, losing only one game to Coker in late November, while also dropping games in conference to Virginia State, Winston-Salem State, and Claflin.

They made it all the way to the CIAA championship but lost 60-43 to Winston-Salem State. Now they gear up to play Seton Hill. Seton Hill finished the season 21-8 and 15-5 in conference. They haven't played any HBCUs this season, which makes the Fayetteville State matchup one to watch.

The tournament kicks off this weekend.