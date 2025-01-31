Vanderbilt women's basketball freshman Mikayla Blakes delivered a historic performance Thursday night, scoring an SEC women’s basketball record 53 points to lead the No. 23 Commodores past Florida 99-86 at Exactech Arena. Blakes’ total is the second-most by a freshman in Division I history, trailing only Elena Delle Donne’s 54 points for Delaware in 2010.

Blakes was dominant from start to finish, making 16 field goals and going 16-for-18 from the free-throw line. She became the only Division I player — men’s or women’s — to score at least 50 points in a game this season. Her performance also tied the O’Connell Center scoring record, set by LSU’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf during the 1988-89 season.

“I told the team in the locker room that Mikayla had one of the most incredible performances that I've ever seen as a coach, and I've coached a lot of really good players for a long time,” Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph said, per ESPN News Services. “That’s the sign of someone who is just gifted.”

Blakes has been in top form, scoring 33 points in Vanderbilt’s win over then-No. 19 Alabama in her previous game. Her previous season high was 36 against Georgia on Jan. 2. With Thursday’s performance, she also broke Vanderbilt’s single-game scoring record, surpassing the 42 points Khamil Pierre set in December.

Pierre struggled offensively against Florida, scoring just three points on 1-of-10 shooting, but contributed 11 rebounds and three steals. Ra Shaya Kyle led Florida with 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Gators fell to 11-11 overall and 2-6 in SEC play.

Blakes' breakout game comes in the same week Vanderbilt returned to the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in 11 years. The Commodores entered the rankings at No. 23 after securing their second win over a ranked opponent this season, a victory over Alabama on Sunday.

Vanderbilt, now 18-4 overall and 5-3 in SEC play, will look to build on its momentum when it hosts Ole Miss on Sunday. Florida will travel to Arkansas for its next matchup on Monday.