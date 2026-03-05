One of the most memorable 2026 Elimination Chamber moments was LA Knight's botch during the namesake match, but his former WWE rival, Logan Paul, is here to defend him.

During an episode of Impaulsive, Paul rushed to Knight's defense. This was somewhat surprising, given their past feud, but Paul was adamant that critical viewers would never understand.

“What I'm about to say is the last thing I want to do; I don't want to do this, bro, because I despise LA Knight and everything he stands for. Let's be honest — he doesn't stand for anything; he stands for one affirmative word, ‘Yeah!'” Paul said, mocking his former rival. “We get it, bro. Shut up.”

Still, the botch may not have been his fault. Paul claimed that his botch “is not his fault,” and he had the best view in the house of it.

Logan Paul defends LA Knight's Elimination Chamber botch where he slipped off the ropes. “That particular botch is not his fault. I was in the ring watching it go down live and I can feel the ropes before I do the jumps, they are so slippery you have no idea.” (IMPAULSIVE) pic.twitter.com/6Ul9MsNVgD — Tribal Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) March 4, 2026

“That particular botch that LA Knight had is not his fault,” Paul said. “I was in the ring, I was watching it go down live, and I can feel the ropes before I do the jumps — they are so slippery and oily, you have no idea, especially when you're the last match of the night, because it's been used, and all these oily, sweaty wrestlers are just greasing these ropes up. So by the time it's 10 pm at night, and you're the last group to go, the ropes are soaking wet.”

LA Knight's 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber botch

The botch occurred when Knight tried to hit a top-rope elbow drop on Randy Orton, who was seen laughing in the aftermath of the moment.

Knight was eventually eliminated by Paul from the match. Paul eliminated the first three Superstars from the match: Je'Von Evans, Knight, and Trick Williams.

Previously, Knight and Paul had a heated feud in the summer of 2024. At the time, Paul was the reigning United States Champion. They faced at SummerSlam on Aug. 3, and Knight beat Paul to win his first main roster championship in WWE.