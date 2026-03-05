Few franchises manage transitions as carefully as the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet the 2026 NFL Draft arrives at a moment of real uncertainty. 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers nears the twilight of his career. As such, Pittsburgh must simultaneously compete in the present while preparing for the future. The roster still contains significant star power, of course. That includes wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The long-term blueprint, though, requires fresh offensive weapons, secondary speed, and quarterback depth. According to the PFF mock draft simulator after the NFL Combine, Pittsburgh’s projected class reflects a team quietly building the next phase of its identity.

Draft priorities

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the Steelers face a complex roster puzzle centered on Rodgers’ uncertain future. Even if Rodgers returns for another season, the franchise must identify a developmental successor. Meanwhile, the wide receiver room could benefit from additional depth and explosiveness alongside Metcalf. On defense, Pittsburgh continues to search for faster coverage options in the secondary to complement Porter’s physical playing style. The offensive line also remains an area of focus, particularly at tackle. That's where the team hopes to develop depth capable of protecting the next long-term starting quarterback.

Round 1, pick 21: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

The Steelers open their draft by reinforcing the trenches. Kayden McDonald’s breakout season at Ohio State showcased a disruptive interior presence capable of anchoring defensive fronts. Standing out for his strength and burst off the line, McDonald collected 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles during his breakout campaign. In Pittsburgh’s system, he projects as a powerful interior defender who can clog rushing lanes while occasionally collapsing the pocket.

Round 2, pick 53: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

D’Angelo Ponds may not possess prototypical size for an NFL cornerback. However, his tape reveals a competitive and technically polished defender. With elite quickness and long speed, Ponds consistently disrupts passing lanes and generates turnovers. Yes, he has played outside corner throughout his collegiate career. Still, many evaluators believe his most impactful role could come in the slot. For Pittsburgh, Ponds offers a valuable blend of coverage instincts and defensive versatility.

Round 3, pick 76: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut

Skyler Bell brings alignment flexibility and playmaking ability to the Steelers’ offense. After beginning his career at Wisconsin before transferring to Connecticut, Bell delivered a breakout campaign that showcased his ability to create mismatches. He excels as a motion receiver or slot option capable of generating yards after the catch. His speed and route versatility give Pittsburgh another weapon capable of stretching defenses horizontally and vertically.

Round 3, pick 85: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell II adds a deep-threat dimension to the Steelers’ receiving corps. His explosive long speed and stride length make him particularly dangerous on vertical routes. Brazzell embodies the classic “if he’s even, he’s leaving” receiver archetype. Brazzell’s vertical presence could immediately expand Pittsburgh’s offensive playbook.

Round 3, pick 99: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

Pittsburgh continues its wide receiver surge with Antonio Williams. The Clemson playmaker thrives in the slot thanks to quick change-of-direction ability. Williams consistently creates separation on short and intermediate routes. That makes him an ideal chain-moving target. Sure, he recorded several drops during the 2024 season. However, his playmaking instincts and route precision make him a valuable addition.

Round 4, pick 121: OL Austin Barber, Florida

Austin Barber provides developmental depth along the offensive line. He has a smooth athletic profile and strong fundamentals. With that, Barber fits particularly well in zone-blocking schemes. His flexibility and pad-level discipline allow him to maintain leverage advantages. That said, additional strength development will be necessary for sustained NFL success.

Round 4, pick 135: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

The Steelers finally address quarterback with Cade Klubnik, an intriguing developmental prospect. Klubnik’s athleticism and competitive drive have defined his career. When his mechanics are aligned, he delivers accurate throws with solid timing. However, his size limitations and inconsistent mechanics create challenges. Pittsburgh appears willing to invest in his development while allowing him to learn behind a veteran.

Round 5, pick 159: WR Aaron Anderson, LSU

Aaron Anderson adds even more depth to Pittsburgh’s expanding receiver group. The compact slot receiver brings quickness and toughness. That allows him to compete effectively against tight coverage. Though his hands have been inconsistent, Anderson’s route discipline and physical play style provide value as a rotational target.

Round 6, pick 213: WR Noah Thomas, Georgia

Noah Thomas introduces intriguing size-speed potential to the offense. His height and long strides create matchup problems, particularly in red-zone situations. If he develops consistency in his route running, Thomas could evolve into a valuable vertical weapon.

Round 6, pick 214: WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Wetjen offers immediate special teams impact as an electric return specialist. His explosiveness and vision in the open field create opportunities for big plays. Additionally, his offensive versatility provides the Steelers with gadget-play potential.

Round 7, pick 224: DeVonta Smith, CB, Notre Dame

Smith brings instinctive coverage skills and a strong nose for the football. Despite facing competition for playing time at Notre Dame, he consistently demonstrated the ability to disrupt routes and contest passes.

Round 7, pick 237: S Lorenzo Styles Jr, Ohio State

Styles closes the class as a developmental defensive back. A former wide receiver, he transitioned to defense and gradually improved his coverage instincts. Though still refining his technique, Styles’ athletic background gives him intriguing upside.

Offensive depth

The overarching theme of Pittsburgh’s projected class is offensive firepower. By selecting multiple wide receivers, the Steelers significantly expand their passing options around DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, McDonald strengthens the defensive interior, while Ponds and Styles add needed athleticism to the secondary.

The Steelers’ projected 2026 draft class reflects a franchise preparing for life after Rodgers without abandoning the present. By investing in wide receiver depth, defensive reinforcements, and a developmental quarterback, Pittsburgh begins constructing the foundation for its next chapter. If even a few of these selections develop into reliable contributors, the Steelers could remain competitive well beyond the Rodgers era.